Consolidated Communications to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on July 29
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29 before the market opens. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on July 29 at 9 a.m. CT.
A link to the live webcast along with the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Consolidated’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com.
Analysts and investors interested in participating in the live call and question and answer portion should dial 833-794-0898 and enter conference ID 2549759. A phone replay of the conference call will be available until Aug. 5 by calling 800-585-8367, enter ID 2549759.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.
