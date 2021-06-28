checkAd

Consolidated Communications to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on July 29

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29 before the market opens. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on July 29 at 9 a.m. CT.

A link to the live webcast along with the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Consolidated’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com.

Analysts and investors interested in participating in the live call and question and answer portion should dial 833-794-0898 and enter conference ID 2549759. A phone replay of the conference call will be available until Aug. 5 by calling 800-585-8367, enter ID 2549759.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.

Disclaimer

25.06.21
Mary Ellen Player Joins Consolidated Communications as Vice President of Market Management
16.06.21
Consolidated Communications’ Fiber Expansion Delivering Gigabit Internet to 32,000 More Southern New Hampshire Locations
14.06.21
Consolidated Communications Bringing Fiber Upgrades to 23,000 Additional Residents and Businesses in Greater Sacramento
01.06.21
Consolidated Communications Bringing New Fiber Internet to Keene, New Hampshire