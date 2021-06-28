Data I/O Added to Membership of Russell Microcap Index

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced that it was added as a member of the Russell Microcap Index, effective after the US market opens on June 29, 2021 as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution.

“It is an honor to once again be added to the Russell Microcap Index given the significant growth in indexed assets under management and the increase in the minimum market capitalization for index inclusion,” said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. “This important milestone reflects the dedicated excellence of our global team to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger and more resilient than before. We look forward to sharing our ongoing progress with the broader investment community that this listing affords and enhancing our recognition as the leading global provider of data programming and advanced security deployment solutions.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Data I/O Corporation:

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronic devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.