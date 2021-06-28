checkAd

Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of QAD Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) to Thoma Bravo for $87.50 per share of QAD Class A Common Stock or QAD Class B Common Stock in cash is fair to QAD shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether QAD and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for QAD shareholders; (2) determine whether Thoma Bravo is underpaying for QAD; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for QAD shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of QAD shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages QAD shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

