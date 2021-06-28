checkAd

Piper Sandler’s Special District Group Continues Growth with New Hires Matt Chorske and Shane Miner

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 18:02  |  26   |   |   

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Matt Chorske and Shane Miner to the firm’s special district group based in the Denver office.

Chorske brings over 23 years of special district banking experience to the team. Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Chorske was an executive vice president and managing director at BBVA USA Bancshares. Miner has over 15 years of experience in special district banking and prior to joining Piper Sandler was a senior vice president at BBVA USA Bancshares, working directly with Chorske during their time at the bank.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt and Shane to the team as we continue to expand the special district group in service of our clients across the nation,” said Zach Bishop, managing director of the special district group at Piper Sandler. “Matt brings extensive leadership and industry experience that will directly benefit our clients and strengthen our capabilities. Shane brings a well-developed sense of special district credit to the team along with his incredibly analytical mind.”

Piper Sandler announced the addition of the special district group to its public finance investment banking business in November 2020. Since then, the team has grown to 20+ dedicated professionals, with Chorske and Miner being among more than a dozen key hires in the last six months. The special district group continues to build local teams in dedicated markets to bring deep expertise that addresses the uniqueness of each state while leveraging the deal structuring expertise of the most experienced special district team in the nation.

“We are excited by the growth and collaboration we have seen from the special district group,” said Deb Schoneman, president of Piper Sandler. “We look forward to seeing the value this market-leading team combined with our proven distribution platform will bring to our clients in the years ahead.”

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER
 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

Piper Sandler Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Piper Sandler’s Special District Group Continues Growth with New Hires Matt Chorske and Shane Miner Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Matt Chorske and Shane Miner to the firm’s special district group based in the Denver office. Chorske brings over 23 years of special district …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
Baker Hughes Invests in Bio-methanation Technology Company Electrochaea to Expand Carbon ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
Teva and Bioeq Announce Commercial Partnership for Biosimilar
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Piper Sandler berät SK Capital beim Verkauf von Niacet an Kerry
21.06.21
Piper Sandler Advises SK Capital on Sale of Niacet to Kerry
17.06.21
Piper Sandler berät EverArc beim Erwerb von Perimeter Solutions
16.06.21
Piper Sandler Advises EverArc on its Acquisition of Perimeter Solutions
15.06.21
Piper Sandler berät Heubach und SK Capital bezüglich der Übernahme des Pigmentgeschäfts von Clariant
14.06.21
Piper Sandler Advises Heubach and SK Capital on Acquisition of Clariant Pigments