SmartMetric Announces Breakthrough Anti-spoofing Technology for Its Advanced Fingerprint Biometric Safeguarded Credit and Debit Cards

This “liveness detection" anti-spoofing technology developed by SmartMetric is designed to defeat attempted use of fake fingerprints using such things as a copy of a person's fingerprint replicated using a silicon fingerprint replica.

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): SmartMetric has invented a hardware and software solution that detects whether or not the finger being used to activate the card is from an actual person or not.

"As we move forward with greater and more valuable transaction applications for our biometric credit and debit cards, it was apparent to us that we needed to implement the highest level of biometric protection we could,” said SmartMetric’s President & CEO, Chaya Hendrick, today.

"SmartMetric has spent the last 12 months perfecting its fingerprint anti-spoofing technology and is now readying its product for vigorous payment network testing and certification. The hardware and software solution has required a major engineering effort that has caused a complete redesign of our biometric card's internal electronics but was something we felt we needed to do to meet the stringent security requirements of the global credit card industry," said Chaya Hendrick.

Testing of the new card will commence shortly with a three month estimated time frame to complete payment network testing.

SmartMetric’s electronic credit card has an ARM Cortex processor, up to a gigabyte and beyond memory, contact and contactless standard credit card interface for all credit card readers and ATMs, a stable rechargeable battery, and a rapid recharge power management system that recharges the card's internal battery when used at a standard card reader, while still meeting ISO standard size and thickness for credit cards.

In addition, the SmartMetric card has incorporated live fingerprint detection, thwarting scammers who want to try and use a replica of a person’s fingerprint.

Along with anti-spoofing technology developed by SmartMetric, the card has its own internal cryptographic vault that uses state-of-the-art cryptography to protect data stored inside the card. From medical records, to transaction history to government sanctioned cryptocurrency, the SmartMetric electronic credit card opens up a brave new world of hybrid functionality for the credit card, while all the time protected by the card user's own fingerprint biometrics.