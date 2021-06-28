checkAd

The Cheesecake Factory Provides Recapitalization Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 22:15  |  40   |   |   

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today provided a recapitalization update following the completion of its recent offerings of $345 million of 0.375% convertible senior notes due 2026 and $175 million of shares of the Company’s common stock. As previously disclosed, the Company used the net proceeds from the offerings to fund approximately $457.4 million payable in connection with the repurchase of 150,000 shares of its previously outstanding Series A convertible preferred stock and the conversion of the remaining 50,000 shares of Series A convertible preferred stock into approximately 2.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock, which simplified the Company’s capital structure.

In addition, using cash on hand and approximately $44 million in excess proceeds from the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with the convertible notes offering, the Company repaid $150 million of its revolving credit facility, bringing the balance under the facility to $130 million. In connection with the debt repayment, the Company also terminated its interest rate swap agreement. As of June 25, 2021, the Company’s cash balance was approximately $144 million. The Company currently plans to maintain approximately $125 million in cash on its balance sheet and will evaluate additional potential debt repayment as part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

For the balance of the covenant relief period under its revolving credit agreement, borrowings will bear interest at LIBOR plus 250 basis points and thereafter the interest rate on the facility will revert to LIBOR plus a leverage-based margin ranging from 100 to 175 basis points. The $345 million in convertible senior notes will accrue interest at a rate of 0.375% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 each year, beginning on December 15, 2021. Including the amortization of the issuance costs associated with the convertible senior notes, the effective expense in the interest line item on the income statement related to the notes is expected to be approximately 1% annually.

With regard to the common stock offering, the underwriters elected not to exercise their over-allotment option in keeping with the Company’s strategy to minimize the dilution associated with the offering. As a result of the issuance of 3.125 million shares in connection with the offering and the conversion of the remaining 50,000 shares of the previously outstanding Series A convertible preferred stock into approximately 2.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock, shares outstanding increased by approximately 5.5 million shares compared to 9.6 million shares underlying the former Series A convertible preferred stock. In total, weighted average diluted shares outstanding following these transactions are expected to be approximately 51.5 million.

Seite 1 von 3
Cheesecake Factory Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Cheesecake Factory Provides Recapitalization Update The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today provided a recapitalization update following the completion of its recent offerings of $345 million of 0.375% convertible senior notes due 2026 and $175 million of shares of the Company’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma Announce Exclusive Licenses for the Commercialization of EPSOLAY ...
QAD Inc. to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 Billion
Baker Hughes Invests in Bio-methanation Technology Company Electrochaea to Expand Carbon ...
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Teva and Bioeq Announce Commercial Partnership for Biosimilar
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.06.21
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Prices Offerings of Convertible Senior Notes and Common Stock
10.06.21
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Announces Proposed Offerings of Convertible Senior Notes and Common Stock
02.06.21
The Cheesecake Factory Provides Business Update