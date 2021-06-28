The Cheesecake Factory Provides Recapitalization Update

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today provided a recapitalization update following the completion of its recent offerings of $345 million of 0.375% convertible senior notes due 2026 and $175 million of shares of the Company’s common stock. As previously disclosed, the Company used the net proceeds from the offerings to fund approximately $457.4 million payable in connection with the repurchase of 150,000 shares of its previously outstanding Series A convertible preferred stock and the conversion of the remaining 50,000 shares of Series A convertible preferred stock into approximately 2.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock, which simplified the Company’s capital structure.

In addition, using cash on hand and approximately $44 million in excess proceeds from the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with the convertible notes offering, the Company repaid $150 million of its revolving credit facility, bringing the balance under the facility to $130 million. In connection with the debt repayment, the Company also terminated its interest rate swap agreement. As of June 25, 2021, the Company’s cash balance was approximately $144 million. The Company currently plans to maintain approximately $125 million in cash on its balance sheet and will evaluate additional potential debt repayment as part of its broader capital allocation strategy.