Ireland: ORPEA becomes the market leader with the acquisition of the FirstCare Group, the iconic Dublin facility, Belmont House, and the remaining 50% of Brindley Healthcare

The ORPEA Group (Paris:ORP), one of the world's leading players in comprehensive long-term care (nursing homes, medium-stay and psychiatric hospitals and home care), is continuing its development thanks to six new targeted acquisitions in Europe.

Established in 1994 and owned by its founder, FirstCare is the 4th largest operator of nursing homes in Ireland with 8 facilities representing 857 beds, including 2 sites (306 beds) under construction.

The facilities are new, in excellent locations, particularly in Dublin, with over 90% of single rooms. Some of the facilities may also be extended and, more importantly, specialised, particularly in post-acute care and rehabilitation.

ORPEA is also acquiring 4 buildings out of the 8 facilities.

In 2020, FirstCare posted revenue of €30 million and should reach €50 million with the opening of the 2 sites under construction. FirstCare1 will be consolidated as of 1 July 2021.

ORPEA has also acquired the Belmont House nursing home (157 beds), the most prestigious facility in Dublin, located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Irish capital and offering high-end services.

These operations, carried out in conjunction with the purchase of the 50% stake not held in Brindley Healthcare and taking into account the acquisition of TLC in January 2020, will enable ORPEA to become the leading private player in Ireland with a total network of more than 2,284 beds (25 facilities), representing revenue of more than €135m at maturity.

In a country where the supply is insufficient with nearly 10,000 beds to be built by 2030, the ORPEA Group now has a solid development platform with a first-class reputation, allowing it to pursue its organic development in nursing homes, post-acute care and rehabilitation and mental health, offering the best quality of care and services to further enhance the safety and well-being of patients, residents and employees.

Switzerland: Acquisition of Sensato AG

Founded in 2008, Sensato AG is one of the leading private Swiss groups with a network of 7 modern facilities (443 beds) in the north and northwest of the country (cantons of Aargau, Bern and Thurgau) and a dual offering of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, providing strong geographical complementarity as well as the potential for synergies with the existing ORPEA care network (Senevita) in Switzerland.