ORPEA 6 acquisitions in Europe: 4,713 beds in 3 countries
Regulatory News:
The ORPEA Group (Paris:ORP), one of the world's leading players in comprehensive long-term care (nursing homes, medium-stay and psychiatric hospitals and home care), is continuing its development thanks to six new targeted acquisitions in Europe.
Ireland: ORPEA becomes the market leader with the acquisition of the FirstCare Group, the iconic Dublin facility, Belmont House, and the remaining 50% of Brindley Healthcare
Established in 1994 and owned by its founder, FirstCare is the 4th largest operator of nursing homes in Ireland with 8 facilities representing 857 beds, including 2 sites (306 beds) under construction.
The facilities are new, in excellent locations, particularly in Dublin, with over 90% of single rooms. Some of the facilities may also be extended and, more importantly, specialised, particularly in post-acute care and rehabilitation.
ORPEA is also acquiring 4 buildings out of the 8 facilities.
In 2020, FirstCare posted revenue of €30 million and should reach €50 million with the opening of the 2 sites under construction. FirstCare1 will be consolidated as of 1 July 2021.
ORPEA has also acquired the Belmont House nursing home (157 beds), the most prestigious facility in Dublin, located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Irish capital and offering high-end services.
These operations, carried out in conjunction with the purchase of the 50% stake not held in Brindley Healthcare and taking into account the acquisition of TLC in January 2020, will enable ORPEA to become the leading private player in Ireland with a total network of more than 2,284 beds (25 facilities), representing revenue of more than €135m at maturity.
In a country where the supply is insufficient with nearly 10,000 beds to be built by 2030, the ORPEA Group now has a solid development platform with a first-class reputation, allowing it to pursue its organic development in nursing homes, post-acute care and rehabilitation and mental health, offering the best quality of care and services to further enhance the safety and well-being of patients, residents and employees.
Switzerland: Acquisition of Sensato AG
Founded in 2008, Sensato AG is one of the leading private Swiss groups with a network of 7 modern facilities (443 beds) in the north and northwest of the country (cantons of Aargau, Bern and Thurgau) and a dual offering of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, providing strong geographical complementarity as well as the potential for synergies with the existing ORPEA care network (Senevita) in Switzerland.
