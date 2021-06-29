checkAd

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) (the “Company”), a leading real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review second quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period. The earnings release and supplemental package will be available prior to the quarterly conference call on the Company's website, www.esrtreit.com, under "Quarterly Results" in the “Investors” section.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.esrtreit.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13721079
The playback can be accessed through August 5, 2021

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building.” The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2021, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit esrtreit.com and follow ESRT on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for all of the latest announcements.

Category: Earnings

