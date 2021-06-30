checkAd

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important August 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action – OCGN

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) between February 2, 2021 and June 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 17, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Ocugen securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Ocugen class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2107.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 17, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the information submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate was insufficient to support an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"); (2) Ocugen would not file an EUA with the FDA; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Ocugen’s financial statements, as well as defendants' statements about Ocugen's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Ocugen class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2107.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

