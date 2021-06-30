checkAd

Nordson Electronics Solutions Introduces the MARCH MegaVIA Plasma Treatment System for Large Panels in Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 07:23  |  19   |   |   

Nordson Electronics Solutions, a division of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN), a global leader in plasma processing technology, introduces the MARCH MegaVIA Plasma Treatment System with a 15-cell configuration for panel sizes up to 30 x 52 inches in printed circuit board manufacturing. With overall dimensions of 1652mm W x 1782mm D x 2326mm H, the new MegaVIA system offers increased panel loading by more than 54% with only a 2% increase in footprint when compared to a MARCH MaxVIA-Plus. The new platform delivers high process reproducibility and plasma treatment uniformity for PCB panels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005033/en/

The new Nordson Electronics Solutions MARCH MegaVIA plasma treatment system for printed circuit board manufacturing increases process capacity for large PCB panels by more than 54% with only 2% increase in footprint while delivering higher than 80% uniformity for desmear and etch back applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Nordson Electronics Solutions MARCH MegaVIA plasma treatment system for printed circuit board manufacturing increases process capacity for large PCB panels by more than 54% with only 2% increase in footprint while delivering higher than 80% uniformity for desmear and etch back applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Nordson has set the global standard for plasma treatment in the PCB market for more than 35 years with its industry-leading MARCH VIA platform,” explained Al Bousetta, director of marketing, MARCH Products. “The new MegaVIA plasma system builds on the success of earlier platforms with increased process capacity for large panels and minimum use of valuable production floor space. As with other VIA series products, the system provides uniform plasma treatment results to meet rigorous PCB manufacturing requirements.”

The MegaVIA system provides plasma treatment at 40 kHz and accommodates all common gases -- CF4, oxygen, nitrogen, and argon -- with high process reproducibility and uniformity. An EPC controller with intuitive Windows 10 PC-based touch screen HMI allows for a wide range of data collection and control capabilities.

Plasma treatment uniformity is critical for a large chamber system. Higher than 80% uniformity for desmear and etch back applications to both sides of the PCB panels is achieved using the MegaVIA system’s power-power electrode configuration, balanced vacuum and gas flow, and temperature management technologies.

For more information, contact Nordson MARCH at info@nordsonmarch.com or visit the website at www.nordsonmarch.com.

About Nordson Electronics Solutions

Nordson Electronics Solutions offers products to customers for plasma surface treatment, precision automated fluid dispensing, conformal coating, and selective soldering. Consisting of complementary product lines –MARCH, ASYMTEK, and SELECT – we deliver to semiconductor packaging, printed circuit board assembly, and other precision assembly operations. Our passion is helping customers take their processes further faster, with best-in-class technologies, dedicated global sales and support teams, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is one of the world’s leading producers of precision dispensing equipment that applies adhesives, sealants, coatings and other materials to a broad range of consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The company also manufactures equipment used in the testing and inspection of electronic components as well as technology-based systems for curing and surface treatment processes. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson has direct operations and sales support offices in more than 30 countries.

Nordson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nordson Electronics Solutions Introduces the MARCH MegaVIA Plasma Treatment System for Large Panels in Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing Nordson Electronics Solutions, a division of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN), a global leader in plasma processing technology, introduces the MARCH MegaVIA Plasma Treatment System with a 15-cell configuration for panel sizes up to 30 x 52 inches …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
Alussa Energy Announces Expected Closing of Business Combination with FREYR
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels