checkAd

Alkermes Presented New Data Analysis on Healthcare Resource Use Among Veterans With Alcohol Dependence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

– Retrospective Study of Veterans Health Administration Data Showed an Association Between VIVITROL Treatment and Reduced Emergency Department Visits and Inpatient Hospital Stays –

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced the presentation of new health economics and outcomes research related to healthcare resource use (HRU) among veterans with alcohol dependence at the 2021 Research Society on Alcoholism (RSA) Scientific Meeting/International Society for Biomedical Research on Alcoholism (ISBRA) Conference, which took place virtually June 19-23, 2021.

The company presented results from a retrospective, observational study using data from the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) database, which includes healthcare encounters, treatments and laboratory tests at VHA facilities. The study assessed treatment patterns and HRU among 3,665 patients diagnosed with alcohol dependence who were treated with VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension (XR-NTX)).

In the study, VIVITROL treatment for alcohol dependence was associated with decreases in inpatient care and increases in outpatient care during the one-year period following initiation of treatment with VIVITROL, compared to the one-year period before VIVITROL treatment initiation. Specifically:

  • During the baseline period, defined as the one year before VIVITROL initiation, 61.5 percent of patients had at least one inpatient admission, and 39.8 percent of patients had an emergency department visit.
  • During the follow up period, defined as one year after VIVITROL initiation, 37.8 percent of patients had at least one inpatient admission and 35.4 percent of patients had an emergency department visit.

These HRU changes may reflect a possible transition to less resource-intensive care for veterans initiating VIVITROL. The generalizability of these results to the U.S. population may be limited.

"Alkermes is committed to advancing research on substance use disorders and veterans represent an important demographic given the pervasiveness of alcohol dependence and the broad unmet medical need within the veteran community," said Amy O'Sullivan, Vice President, Health Economics & Outcomes Research. "Though more research is needed, the VHA dataset provides insight into how the use of VIVITROL may impact engagement in treatment, healthcare resource utilization, and health outcomes in this patient population."

Seite 1 von 7
Alkermes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alkermes Presented New Data Analysis on Healthcare Resource Use Among Veterans With Alcohol Dependence – Retrospective Study of Veterans Health Administration Data Showed an Association Between VIVITROL Treatment and Reduced Emergency Department Visits and Inpatient Hospital Stays – DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Fibank Provides Its Mastercard Cardholders with the Option to Make Payments Using Their Fitbit ...
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
TA Associates Announces Revalize, a New Cloud-Software Platform for Manufacturers
Attana has obtained CE-IVD Marking for its first products within clinical diagnostics
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Ongoing Innovation Is Lighting up the Future of Every Industry
Food Robotics Leader Soft Robotics Raises $10M to Meet Pandemic-induced Demand and Bring its 3D ...
Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 14.29 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Applitools Unveils Innovative New Approach for Native Mobile Test Automation
Xi: Medal recipients come from people
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
Growing Concern about Baby's Health and Protection is expected to Spur Demand in the Global Baby ...
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Alkermes Announces Former Professional Baseball Player, CC Sabathia, as Spokesperson for Alcohol Dependence Awareness Campaign
20.06.21
Vergiss Biogen: Diese 2 unbekannteren Biotechs stehen vor dem Durchbruch