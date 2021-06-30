ServiceSource Accelerates Digital Inside Sales Transformation for Cloud-Based Communications Company

The client is a market leader, helping thousands of businesses build deeper connections with their customers and processing billions of calls each year. Growing more than 30 percent annually and with ambitious plans to build on its strong sales momentum, the client initially engaged ServiceSource in the fourth quarter of 2020 to deploy a digitally-enabled inside sales motion. Based on the rapid success of the initial deployment using ServiceSource’s High Performance Selling process, the companies recently agreed to triple the size and scope of the initial program.

“We are seeing more companies turn to outsourced inside sales solutions as they seek to gain access to the skilled resources, capabilities, and technical expertise necessary to scale effectively when growth opportunities present themselves,” said Gary B. Moore, chairman and chief executive officer, ServiceSource. “We met and exceeded our client’s needs quickly using deep integration with their internal teams and processes, and built confidence to expand our engagement early in the relationship. Through this expanded partnership, our client has gained scale for its go-to-market initiatives and the expertise to position their innovative products to aggressively win market share.”

