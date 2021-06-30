checkAd

ServiceSource Accelerates Digital Inside Sales Transformation for Cloud-Based Communications Company

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, today announced it has successfully expanded its digital Inside Sales program with a cloud communications client to further support their go-to-market acceleration.

The client is a market leader, helping thousands of businesses build deeper connections with their customers and processing billions of calls each year. Growing more than 30 percent annually and with ambitious plans to build on its strong sales momentum, the client initially engaged ServiceSource in the fourth quarter of 2020 to deploy a digitally-enabled inside sales motion. Based on the rapid success of the initial deployment using ServiceSource’s High Performance Selling process, the companies recently agreed to triple the size and scope of the initial program.

“We are seeing more companies turn to outsourced inside sales solutions as they seek to gain access to the skilled resources, capabilities, and technical expertise necessary to scale effectively when growth opportunities present themselves,” said Gary B. Moore, chairman and chief executive officer, ServiceSource. “We met and exceeded our client’s needs quickly using deep integration with their internal teams and processes, and built confidence to expand our engagement early in the relationship. Through this expanded partnership, our client has gained scale for its go-to-market initiatives and the expertise to position their innovative products to aggressively win market share.”

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ growth initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future expansions and our ability to enable our client to increase market share or achieve future growth. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include that we may be unable to attract and retain the highly skilled employees we need to support our planned growth; changes in market conditions that impact our ability to sell our solutions and/or generate service revenue on our clients’ behalf; general political, economic and market conditions and events; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained online at the Commission’s website at https://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Trademarks

ServiceSource, and any ServiceSource product or service names or logos above are trademarks of ServiceSource International, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

ServiceSource Accelerates Digital Inside Sales Transformation for Cloud-Based Communications Company ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, today announced it has successfully expanded its digital Inside Sales program with a cloud communications client to further support their go-to-market …

