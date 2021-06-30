checkAd

DGAP-News LION E-Mobility AG: General Meeting of Shareholders approves annual financial statements, as well as Board and Management

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.06.2021, 15:26  |  15   |   |   

DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
LION E-Mobility AG: General Meeting of Shareholders approves annual financial statements, as well as Board and Management

30.06.2021 / 15:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

General Meeting of Shareholders approves annual financial statements, as well as Board and Management

Zug, June 30, 2021 - At today's Annual General Meeting in Zug (Switzerland), the shareholders of LION E-Mobility AG approved the annual financial statements of the company, consisting of the balance sheet, P&L and annex, which has received an unqualified audit opinion from the auditing company KPMG. The Board and management of the company were not discharged for the financial year 2020. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the meeting had to be held with the involvement of a proxy.

The shareholders confirmed the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG, consisting of Alessio Basteri (Chairman), Ian Mukherjee, Thomas Hetmann and Tobias Mayer for another year.

Deloitte AG (Switzerland) was also confirmed as auditor and Pascal Bucher (Finaport, Zurich, Switzerland) as proxy until the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The shareholders also granted the company approval for further capital increases through the issue of new shares.

"Given the Covid restrictions, I would like to thank all shareholders for their understanding of this extraordinary situation and for attending the General Shareholders' Meeting via proxy," said Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG. "Furthermore, we thank you for the questions we received during the general assembly, we will take them up and answer them in detail afterwards, as far as this is possible. I would also like to thank all those who were involved in the preparation and conduct of this special Annual General Meeting".

About LION E-Mobility:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology.
The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc.

www.lionemobility.com

 

Contact
Alessio Basteri
Chairman of the Board

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
Matthias Glemser
Phone: +49 89 360363247
Email: ir@lionemobility.com


30.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0560888270
WKN: A2QH97
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1213928

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1213928  30.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213928&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetLION E-Mobility Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: LION E-Mobility AG - Zukunftsbranche
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News LION E-Mobility AG: General Meeting of Shareholders approves annual financial statements, as well as Board and Management DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous LION E-Mobility AG: General Meeting of Shareholders approves annual financial statements, as well as Board and Management 30.06.2021 / 15:26 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und operative Highlights bekannt
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Durchbruch im Vertrieb: Havn Life gewinnt Cannabis-Pionier Allied Health als strategischen Kooperationspartner
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer veröffentlicht Entscheidung zur Abgabe eines freiwilligen ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG Publishes Financial Results for the Year 2020 and Operative Highlights
Allgeier SE: IT- und Software-Services-Gruppe schärft mit der Akquisition der it-novum GmbH ihr Profil für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in the structure of shareholders and resignation of the CEO Ronny Pecik
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:26 Uhr
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Generalversammlung bestätigt Jahresabschluss sowie Board und Management (deutsch)
15:26 Uhr
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Generalversammlung bestätigt Jahresabschluss sowie Board und Management
23.06.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart - Folgeauftrag und Ausbau des Kundenstamms in Nordamerika (deutsch)
23.06.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart - follow-up order and expansion of customer base in North America
23.06.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart - Folgeauftrag und Ausbau des Kundenstamms in Nordamerika
16.06.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH informiert über Projektabschluss mit Tier-1 Supplier (deutsch)
16.06.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH informiert über Projektabschluss mit Tier-1 Supplier
16.06.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH informs about project progress with Tier-1 Supplier