LION E-Mobility AG: General Meeting of Shareholders approves annual financial statements, as well as Board and Management 30.06.2021

Zug, June 30, 2021 - At today's Annual General Meeting in Zug (Switzerland), the shareholders of LION E-Mobility AG approved the annual financial statements of the company, consisting of the balance sheet, P&L and annex, which has received an unqualified audit opinion from the auditing company KPMG. The Board and management of the company were not discharged for the financial year 2020. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the meeting had to be held with the involvement of a proxy.

The shareholders confirmed the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG, consisting of Alessio Basteri (Chairman), Ian Mukherjee, Thomas Hetmann and Tobias Mayer for another year.

Deloitte AG (Switzerland) was also confirmed as auditor and Pascal Bucher (Finaport, Zurich, Switzerland) as proxy until the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The shareholders also granted the company approval for further capital increases through the issue of new shares.

"Given the Covid restrictions, I would like to thank all shareholders for their understanding of this extraordinary situation and for attending the General Shareholders' Meeting via proxy," said Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG. "Furthermore, we thank you for the questions we received during the general assembly, we will take them up and answer them in detail afterwards, as far as this is possible. I would also like to thank all those who were involved in the preparation and conduct of this special Annual General Meeting".

About LION E-Mobility:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology.

The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc.

www.lionemobility.com

Contact

Alessio Basteri

Chairman of the Board

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Matthias Glemser

Phone: +49 89 360363247

Email: ir@lionemobility.com

ISIN: CH0560888270 WKN: A2QH97

1213928 30.06.2021