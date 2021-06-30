checkAd

Acadia Healthcare Forms Joint Venture with Bronson Health to Build a New Behavioral Health Facility in Southwest Michigan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 17:00  |  16   |   |   

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it has formed a joint venture with Bronson Healthcare, one of Michigan’s leading, integrated healthcare systems. The new partnership will build a new 96-bed facility in Battle Creek, Michigan. The new freestanding behavioral health facility will provide comprehensive inpatient services to patients to address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo and the surrounding communities. The facility is expected to open in early 2023.

With an anticipated groundbreaking in the fall, the new facility will offer a full continuum of inpatient behavioral health care for adult patients including comprehensive treatment for those who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“Acadia is proud to be partnering with a leading health system like Bronson to provide these life-saving services to individuals and families in southwest Michigan,” said Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “Bronson and Acadia have the shared vision and mission of serving patients with quality and compassionate care, providing healing and hope to those in need. We now have 13 partnerships in place with premier health systems such as Bronson to expand our treatment network through strategic joint ventures and improve access to care in numerous communities around the country.”

Bronson Healthcare, a not-for-profit, community-governed health system, serves patients and families throughout southwest Michigan. With four hospitals, 8,400 employees and more than 1,500 medical staff members, it is the largest employer and preferred healthcare destination in the region. Nationally recognized for quality and safety, Bronson offers a full range of services from primary care to critical care across more than 100 locations.

“We are very pleased to partner with Acadia to enhance access to behavioral healthcare for the communities we serve,” said Bill Manns, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bronson Healthcare. “We chose Acadia as our strategic partner because of their deep knowledge of the industry and their expertise in developing and operating inpatient behavioral health services.”

About Acadia Healthcare
 Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of March 31, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 228 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,000 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

About Bronson Healthcare
 Bronson Healthcare is a not-for-profit, community-governed health system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan. With 8,400 employees, more than 1,500 medical staff members, and 796 licensed beds, Bronson is the largest employer and leading healthcare system in southwest Michigan. It offers a full range of services from primary care to critical care across more than 100 locations. Key member organizations include Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson LakeView Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital, Bronson Medical Group, Bronson at Home, Bronson Commons, Bronson Athletic Club, Bronson Wellness Center and the Bronson Health Foundation.

Acadia Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acadia Healthcare Forms Joint Venture with Bronson Health to Build a New Behavioral Health Facility in Southwest Michigan Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it has formed a joint venture with Bronson Healthcare, one of Michigan’s leading, integrated healthcare systems. The new partnership will build a new 96-bed facility in Battle …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
Bronson Healthcare Partners With Acadia Healthcare to Build New Behavioral Health Hospital to Serve Southwest Michigan