KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation Business

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that the Company, together with one of its Hong Kong subsidiaries, has entered into a definitive agreement with Shengdu Home Renovation Co., Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, “Shengdu” or the “Target”) and all of its existing shareholders and subsidiaries, pursuant to which the Company agreed to acquire 100% equity interests in Shengdu from its existing shareholders, for a total consideration capped at RMB8 billion consisting of cash and equity, subject to a staggered acquisition arrangement and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The upfront acquisition will be for certain equity interests of the Target. The acquisition of the remaining equity interests of the Target, as a next step, will be subject to satisfaction of certain performance target criteria and other customary closing conditions. The consideration to be paid in connection with the acquisition of the remaining equity interests will be subject to pre-agreed price adjustment mechanisms. The transaction is currently expected to close in the first half of 2022.