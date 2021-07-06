checkAd

Extreme Biodiesel Eyeing Strong Financial Growth Opportunity in Booming Real Estate Market

NEW YORK, NY, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Biodiesel, Inc. (OTC PINK: XTRM) and its subsidiary, North Star Homes, are taking full advantage of two key phrases to finding success in business—timing is everything and location, location, location.  In 2020, Extreme Biodiesel, moved into the robust real estate industry with its acquisition of North Star Homes.  The real estate development subsidiary’s 20 years of experience designing communities and meticulously crafting comfortable homes for families in Boise, Idaho, and throughout the Treasure Valley, offers Extreme Biodiesel an excellent opportunity to quickly build a footprint in its newly chosen industry.

Fast forward to 2021 and the company’s acquisition has it ideally positioned to realize strong financial growth as it competes in what is the fastest growing state in the country, and in an area of the state that is pleading for thousands of new homes to be built to meet the exponential growth it's seeing.  Tens of thousands of people are leaving a host of states, including California, Oregon, and Washington to plant their flag elsewhere and tens of thousands of them are settling in Idaho.

Keeping up with this growth is the timing that Extreme Biodiesel got exactly right in its acquisition of North Star Homes.  And the location couldn’t be any more advantageous because Extreme Biodiesel and North Star Homes are perfectly situated in the nation’s hotbed for real estate at exactly the time new communities and a broader inventory of homes are in high demand.

The problem in and around Boise in both Ada County and neighboring Canyon County is the availability of homes to meet the ballooning demand.  The solution is, of course, creating more neighborhoods and building more homes.  Extreme Biodiesel, which recently announced plans to change the company’s name to better reflect its current business model in the real estate development industry, said that the company has started horizontal development on 3 of its upcoming projects in the Treasure Valley.  This development was made possible with the completion of over 50 available lots that North Star Homes will start vertical construction on this fall.

