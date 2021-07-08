checkAd

EQS-News Invitation - Rieter Semi-Annual Report 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.07.2021, 11:29  |  24   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Invitation - Rieter Semi-Annual Report 2021

08.07.2021 / 11:29

We are pleased to invite you to the media and investor conference call:

Thursday, July 15, 2021, 9:00 a.m. (CEST)

CEO Norbert Klapper and CFO Kurt Ledermann will inform about the results, give an outlook and will answer your questions.

Dial-in Details:
Europe +41 58 310 50 00
UK        +44 207 107 06 13
USA      +1 631 570 56 13
China   +86 400 120 23 19
India     +91 446 688 60 46

Presentation Material
The Semi-Annual Report 2021, the media and investor presentation as well as the media release can be found at: www.rieter.com/media/media-kit/

If you have any further questions, we kindly ask you to contact: media@rieter.com.

Kind regards,

Relindis Wieser
Head Group Marketing & Communication

Rieter Management AG . Klosterstrasse 32 . P.O. Box . CH-8406 Winterthur
T +41 52 208 70 45 . F +41 52 208 70 60
relindis.wieser@rieter.com . www.rieter.com


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Rieter Holding AG
Klosterstrasse 32
8406 Winterthur
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 208 7171
Fax: +41 52 207 7060
E-mail: investor@rieter.com
Internet: www.rieter.com
ISIN: CH0003671440
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1216762

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1216762  08.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216762&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetRieter Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Invitation - Rieter Semi-Annual Report 2021 EQS Group-News: Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Invitation - Rieter Semi-Annual Report 2021 08.07.2021 / 11:29 We are pleased to invite you to the media and investor conference call: Thursday, July 15, 2021, 9:00 a.m. (CEST) CEO …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q2 2021 bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse verfolgt den Erwerb einer Beteiligung an HELLA nicht ...
DGAP-News: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Hermle verzeichnet deutlichen Aufwärtstrend
DGAP-News: Cureus veröffentlicht ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer discloses preliminary Q2 2021 results
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse verfolgt den Erwerb einer Beteiligung an HELLA nicht ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE beteiligt sich an CORAT Therapeutics GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: Deutsche Post AG continues to exceed expectations also in Q2 2021 and raises guidance for ...
Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fourth exit this year: Mutares has received a put option to sell ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Vierter Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares hat eine Put-Option zum Verkauf von ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21