EQS-News Invitation - Rieter Semi-Annual Report 2021
EQS Group-News: Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
We are pleased to invite you to the media and investor conference call:
Thursday, July 15, 2021, 9:00 a.m. (CEST)
CEO Norbert Klapper and CFO Kurt Ledermann will inform about the results, give an outlook and will answer your questions.
Dial-in Details:
Europe +41 58 310 50 00
UK +44 207 107 06 13
USA +1 631 570 56 13
China +86 400 120 23 19
India +91 446 688 60 46
Presentation Material
The Semi-Annual Report 2021, the media and investor presentation as well as the media release can be found at: www.rieter.com/media/media-kit/
If you have any further questions, we kindly ask you to contact: media@rieter.com.
Kind regards,
Relindis Wieser
Head Group Marketing & Communication
Rieter Management AG . Klosterstrasse 32 . P.O. Box . CH-8406 Winterthur
T +41 52 208 70 45 . F +41 52 208 70 60
relindis.wieser@rieter.com . www.rieter.com
