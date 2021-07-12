Gold Mountain Receives Update from the Ministry of Mines

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation Communications Office …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation Communications Office ("EMLI") has received final comments on the draft mine permit from both the local communities and the Mine Review Committee. EMLI will now draft the final permit and then submit it to the statutory decision maker for approval.

"This is an important milestone for Gold Mountain and marks the conclusion of the review and information request portion of the permit amendment process. All information is now in the hands of provincial regulators and based on our communications we anticipate delivery of the permit in the coming weeks," commented Kevin Smith, CEO and Director of Gold Mountain. "We'd like to thank the surrounding Indigenous communities for their input and guidance on how best to develop the project. We also recognize that this is just the first step of many and look forward to continued engagement and consultation as the mine transitions into production.

In the meantime, development is pushing forward at site. Our exploration contractor, HEG Explorations Services Inc, is continuing to aggressively drill out the property in our Phase 2 program. Construction is in full swing with Nhwelmen-Lake stripping waste rock, to develop our initial pit shell and expose the high-grade, shallow mineralization we will be targeting in the early years of the mine plan. Our timelines and company goals have always been considered aggressive, but we have shown our ability to execute and continue to deliver shareholder value as we build BC's next Gold and Silver producer."

The Mine Permit

By receiving all comments from stakeholders, EMLI is in a position to finalize the mine permit and submit it to the statutory decision maker. Gold Mountain's permit amendment application was submitted to provincial regulators in May ‘20. In total there have been three rounds of review and responses regarding components of the application, which the Company promptly answered to ensure it maintained its permitting timeline.

With this milestone, the Company's portion of the mine permitting process has concluded and will be notified once the permit has been submitted to the statutory decision maker. Gold Mountain is anticipating this process to take approximately two weeks and the Company remains on schedule for ore delivery to New Afton in October.