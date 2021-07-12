checkAd

New Website Created by Quidel Corporation Provides Consumers With Information and Easy-to-Understand Answers Regarding Lyme Disease

Americans looking for information regarding Lyme disease, often referred to as the “epidemic within the pandemic,” now have a new and trusted resource in which to rely with the launch of LymeDiseaseAnswers.com.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Created by Quidel Corporation, the website provides consumers with the peace of mind that comes with increased knowledge of the prevalence, causes, warning signs, symptoms and advances in the testing of Lyme disease, which afflicts nearly 480,000 people across the country each year.

“Lyme disease can strike anyone of any age, especially those who spend time in wooded or grassy areas or who play sports on grass fields in high-risk areas of the country,” said Cheryl Miller, vice president of new market development for Quidel. “People are rightfully concerned about contracting Lyme disease and want to know how to avoid it, especially now with Americans spending more and more time outdoors as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve created LymeDiseaseAnswers.com as a consumer-friendly and straight-talk place where people can easily find the information they are seeking.”

The new website, created in tandem is Quidel’s strategic and creative partner breakwhitelight, contains answers to frequently asked questions, easy-to-understand infographics showing where Lyme disease is most prevalent and how it is contracted, the latest statistics and clinical research taking place regarding the disease, and links to additional resources on the subject. Also housed on the site is a series of recently produced “Quick Takes”—attention-grabbing educational videos that help consumers and health care professionals alike enhance their knowledge of Lyme disease by providing the information and up-to-the-minute data needed to confront this disease quickly and clearly.

Quidel is the diagnostic health care manufacturer behind the industry’s most rapid and reliable in-office test for Lyme disease, the Sofia 2 Lyme FIA test. This test provides a patient as well as his or her physician with indicative results within minutes as opposed to days, which has historically been the norm. Performed in the privacy of a doctor’s office or local clinic, it is also the only test that can get results from a simple finger prick of blood. Given that the vast majority of patients tested are negative, not having to wait days for test results allows physicians and nurse practitioners to more rapidly treat those patients with positive results while more quickly pursuing other diagnosis and treatment for those who test negative.

While just launching this month, LymeDiseaseAnswers.com has already been honored for excellence by the renowned MarCom Awards, an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communications professionals, both corporate and agency. LymeDiseaseAnswers.com received MarCom’s highest award—its Platinum Award—while competing against more than 6,500 entries from the United States and several foreign countries.

About Quidel Corporation
 Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names Sofia, Solana, Lyra, Triage and QuickVue, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.

