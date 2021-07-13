Large Scale Extension at White Hill
TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) is pleased to update the market on its
on-going exploration program for porphyry copper and gold deposits at the Kharmagtai District in the South Gobi region of Mongolia.
Highlights
- Large scale extension to known mineralisation at White Hill, with drill hole KHDDH569 returning 697m @ 0.38% eCu from 443m, including 172m @ 0.51% eCu from 570m and 208m @ 0.52% eCu from 754m.
- KHDDH569 successfully extends the southern flank of the White Hill deposit by 300m and represents a material increase in tonnage over the current resource.
- KHDDH570 completes Zaraa resource drilling, with work commencing on a maiden mineral resource estimate for Q4 of 2021.
- Stockwork Hill drill hole KHDDH571 passes between higher grade bornite compartments on Fifty-Fifty Fault, revising high-grade targeting program.
- In progress drill hole KHDDH574 between White Hill and Zaraa has entered visible porphyry mineralisation and may represent a new discovery.
- Three rigs operating, testing extensions to White Hill and Zaraa and high-grade zones at Stockwork Hill.
- Continuing three-prong strategy of discovery, high grade definition and resource expansion.
Xanadu’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Stewart, said “June delivered significant results. At White Hill, KHDDH569 added more than 300m of mineralisation to the south, which is a significant increase in copper tonnage and moves Xanadu closer to our >1 billion tonne objective. At Stockwork Hill, KHDDH571 indicates the high-grade Bornite zone has a larger offset on either side of the Fifty-Fifty fault, which refines our models as we zero in on our >100 million tonne high grade objective.”
Assay results are returned for three diamond drill holes. Full intercepts and drill hole details can be found in Appendix 1, Tables 1 and 2.
Drill Hole KHDDH569 (White Hill)
KHDDH569 was drilled targeting the southern extensions of the White Hill deposit. The hole encountered mineralisation over 300m outside the current mineral resource estimate boundary and has returned a significant 697m intercept (Figure 1).
|Hole ID
|Interval
|Cu
|Au
|eCu
|From
|KHDDH569
|697m
|0.29%
|0.18g/t
|0.38%
|443m
|including
|172m
|0.31%
|0.38g/t
|0.51%
|570m
|and
|208m
|0.44%
|0.18g/t
|0.52%
|754m
|Including
|32m
|0.62%
|0.22g/t
|0.73%
|811m
|and
|42m
|0.59%
|0.21g/t
|0.69%
|904m
|and
|60m
|0.35%
|0.15g/t
|0.43%
|972m
|and
|22m
|0.47%
|0.24g/t
|0.59%
|990m
Figure 1. Cross section through the White Hill deposit showing KHDDH569 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f66774b3-2fa5-4d2f ...
Drill Hole KHDDH570 (Zaraa)
Drill hole KHDDH570 was drilled on the eastern margin of the Zaraa deposit to complete the data acquisition for the maiden mineral resource estimate for Zaraa. KHDDH570 encountered over 700m of mineralisation and returned the following intercept (Figure 2).
|Hole ID
|Interval
|Cu
|Au
|eCu
|From
|KHDDH570
|703.5m
|0.19%
|0.17g/t
|0.28%
|318.5m
|Including
|196.1m
|0.25%
|0.25g/t
|0.38%
|557m
|and
|103m
|0.23%
|0.30g/t
|0.39%
|763m
Figure 2. Zaraa cross section showing KHDDH570 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88044566-276c-44ce ...
Drill Hole KHDDH571 (Stockwork Hill)
Drill hole KHDDH571 was drilled targeting the western compartment of the bornite zone where previous drill holes suggested the bornite zone extended (Figure 3). In plan view, the bornite zone appears to be offset by the 50:50 fault and the western compartment steps to the north. The bornite zone appears to form in two compartments split by a fault (50:50 fault).
KHDDH571 encountered a broad shallow zone of low-grade mineralisation, similar to that associated with White Hill, and only 28m of moderate grade mineralisation associated with the bornite zone. This suggests that the offset to the bornite zone on the west of the 50:50 fault is larger than anticipated. Modelling is underway to understand this relationship.
|Hole ID
|Interval
|Cu
|Au
|eCu
|From
|KHDDH571
|461m
|0.15%
|0.07g/t
|0.19%
|3m
|and
|28m
|0.31%
|0.18g/t
|0.40%
|718m
Figure 3. Plan view of Stockwork Hill (mineralisation projected to surface) showing the distribution of mineralisation and interaction between grade and structure in the bornite zone.
Current Target Zones are highlighted and drill hole KHDDH571 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ce13926-97ca-4fcd ...
Current Drilling
Three diamond drill holes are currently underway (Figure 4) in KHDDH573, KHDDK574 and KHDDH575.
Figure 4. Kharmagtai District Map showing current drill holes is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5672627-9b4e-468d ...
KHDDH573 at Stockwork Hill is currently targeting the up and down-dip extensions of the high-grade bornite zone. This hole is currently at 750m and has passed through 230m of strong (visual)
mineralisation below the 50:50 fault (Figure 6).
Drilling has commenced on KHDDH574, a discovery drill hole targeting mineralisation between White Hill and Zaraa. KHDDH574 is currently at 850m and entered porphyry mineralisation at 550m. Mineralisation consists of porphyry B-veins and disseminated chalcopyrite (Figure 7). This is a significant advance for the Kharmagtai project and may represent a new discovery.
At White Hill a second drill hole (KHDDH575) has been collared to extend the mineralisation there to the south. This hole is currently at 200m and mineralisation is anticipated from 390m.
Exploration Program
Xanadu’s goal is to target an increase of the combined Kharmagtai mineral resource to >1 billion tonnes @ ≥0.5% copper equivalent (eCu) including >100 million tonnes @ ≥0.8% eCu, aiming to enable future development of the Kharmagtai District.
The drilling program at Kharmagtai is designed around this goal, with a three prong strategy including:
- High-Grade Definition Program – define scale and tenor of gold-rich, bornite zones identified underneath current Stockwork Hill, White Hill and Copper Hill mineral resources;
- Discovery Drilling Program – drilling of priority targets to identify new discoveries on the Kharmagtai District; and
- Resource Upgrade Program – define to Indicated status deeper mineralisation beneath the current mineral resource and large-scale mineralisation at Zaraa.
Figure 5. Kharmagtai District Long Section - Known Mineralisation is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef11676e-0bf4-43c5 ...
Core Slabs
Figure 6. Core Slab KHDDH573 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a377e8da-070e-4c8c ...
Figure 7. Core Slab KHDDH574 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44f56a76-752b-43ca ...
About Xanadu Mines
Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. For information on Xanadu visit: www.xanadumines.com.
Andrew Stewart
CEO
Xanadu Mines Ltd
Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.com
+61 409 819 922
This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu’s Board of Directors.
Appendix 1: Drilling Results
Table 1: Drill hole collar
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|East
|North
|RL
|Azimuth (°)
|Inc (°)
|Depth (m)
|KHDDH569
|White Hill
|591766
|4876609
|1314
|0
|-60
|1,270.0
|KHDDH570
|Zaraa
|594727
|4877204
|1271
|197
|-65
|1,051.3
|KHDDH571
|Stockwork Hill
|592455
|4877275
|1295
|0
|-65
|1,021.6
Table 2: Significant drill results
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|eCu (%)
|eAu (g/t)
|KHDDH569
|White Hill
|200
|220
|20
|0.08
|0.07
|0.11
|0.21
|and
|298.3
|304
|5.7
|0.05
|0.09
|0.12
|0.23
|and
|314
|326
|12
|0.03
|0.06
|0.08
|0.15
|and
|340
|366
|26
|0.05
|0.06
|0.09
|0.17
|and
|443
|1140
|697
|0.18
|0.29
|0.38
|0.74
|including
|503
|508
|5
|0.12
|0.31
|0.37
|0.73
|including
|570
|742
|172
|0.38
|0.31
|0.51
|1.00
|including
|653
|664.5
|11.5
|0.33
|0.63
|0.80
|1.56
|including
|754
|962
|208
|0.17
|0.44
|0.52
|1.02
|including
|794
|800.3
|6.3
|0.18
|0.56
|0.65
|1.28
|including
|811
|843
|32
|0.22
|0.62
|0.73
|1.42
|including
|815
|819
|4
|0.27
|0.89
|1.03
|2.01
|including
|904
|946
|42
|0.21
|0.59
|0.69
|1.35
|including
|972
|1032
|60
|0.15
|0.35
|0.43
|0.84
|including
|990
|1012
|22
|0.24
|0.47
|0.59
|1.15
|and
|1152
|1188
|36
|0.05
|0.13
|0.16
|0.31
|and
|1218
|1228
|10
|0.05
|0.19
|0.21
|0.42
|and
|1238
|1248
|10
|0.03
|0.08
|0.10
|0.19
|and
|1258
|1267.7
|9.7
|0.03
|0.08
|0.09
|0.18
|KHDDH570
|Zaraa
|203
|209
|6
|0.07
|0.06
|0.10
|0.20
|and
|227
|302
|75
|0.08
|0.08
|0.12
|0.24
|and
|318.5
|1022
|703.5
|0.17
|0.19
|0.28
|0.54
|including
|455
|461
|6
|0.21
|0.27
|0.38
|0.73
|including
|489
|497
|8
|0.19
|0.24
|0.34
|0.66
|including
|507
|517
|10
|0.20
|0.20
|0.31
|0.60
|including
|539
|547
|8
|0.16
|0.21
|0.29
|0.56
|including
|557
|753.1
|196.1
|0.25
|0.25
|0.38
|0.74
|including
|736
|740
|4
|0.63
|0.47
|0.80
|1.56
|including
|763
|866
|103
|0.30
|0.23
|0.39
|0.75
|including
|779.8
|792
|12.2
|0.65
|0.22
|0.56
|1.09
|including
|828
|836
|8
|0.48
|0.51
|0.75
|1.46
|including
|885
|895
|10
|0.28
|0.31
|0.45
|0.88
|including
|909
|951
|42
|0.13
|0.24
|0.31
|0.60
|and
|1035
|1051.3
|16.3
|0.03
|0.13
|0.15
|0.28
|KHDDH571
|Stockwork Hill
|3
|464
|461
|0.07
|0.15
|0.19
|0.37
|including
|3
|15
|12
|0.22
|0.28
|0.40
|0.78
|including
|25
|41
|16
|0.12
|0.22
|0.28
|0.55
|including
|51
|65
|14
|0.14
|0.23
|0.30
|0.59
|including
|177
|183
|6
|0.10
|0.25
|0.31
|0.60
|including
|246
|258
|12
|0.11
|0.16
|0.22
|0.42
|and
|682.3
|752
|69.7
|0.13
|0.22
|0.28
|0.55
|including
|718
|746
|28
|0.18
|0.31
|0.40
|0.79
|and
|818
|846
|28
|0.13
|0.06
|0.13
|0.25
|including
|836
|844
|8
|0.21
|0.16
|0.27
|0.53
|and
|862
|866
|4
|0.12
|0.12
|0.17
|0.34
|and
|896
|906
|10
|0.05
|0.05
|0.07
|0.15
Appendix 2: Statements and Disclaimers
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Reporting Requirements
The 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code 2012) sets out minimum standards, recommendations and guidelines for Public Reporting in Australasia of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The Information contained in this Announcement has been presented in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.
The information in this Announcement relates to the exploration results previously reported in ASX Announcements which are available on the Xanadu website at:
http://www.xanadumines.com/irm/content/announcements.aspx.
The Company is not aware of any new, material information or data that is not included in those market announcements.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Dr Andrew Stewart, who is responsible for the exploration data, comments on exploration target sizes, QA/QC and geological interpretation and information. Dr Stewart, who is an employee of Xanadu and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists, has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the “Competent Person” as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves and the National Instrument 43-101. Dr Stewart consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
Copper Equivalent Calculations
The copper equivalent (CuEq or eCu) calculation represents the total metal value for each metal, multiplied by the conversion factor, summed and expressed in equivalent copper percentage with a metallurgical recovery factor applied. The copper equivalent calculation used is based off the eCu calculation defined by CSA in the 2018 Mineral Resource Upgrade (see ASX Announcement dated 31 October 2018).
Copper equivalent grade values were calculated using the formula eCu = Cu + Au * 0.62097 * 0.8235.
Where Cu = copper grade (%); Au = gold grade (gold per tonne (g/t)); 0.62097 = conversion factor (gold to copper); and 0.8235 = relative recovery of gold to copper (82.35%).
These equivalent formulas were based on the following parameters (prices are in USD): Copper price = 3.1 $/lb (or 6,834 $ per tonne ($/t)); Gold price = 1,320 $ per ounce ($/oz); Copper recovery = 85%; Gold recovery = 70%; and Relative recovery of gold to copper = 70% / 85% = 82.35%.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this Announcement, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Xanadu and its projects may also include statements which are ‘forward‐looking statements’ that may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These ‘forward-looking statements’ are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Xanadu, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward‐looking statements.
Xanadu disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this Announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The words ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘anticipate’, ‘indicate’, ‘contemplate’, ‘target’, ‘plan’, ‘intends’, ‘continue’, ‘budget’, ‘estimate’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘schedule’ and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.
All ‘forward‐looking statements’ made in this Announcement are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that ‘forward‐looking statements’ are not guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on ‘forward‐looking statements’ due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
For further information please visit the Xanadu Mines’ Website at www.xanadumines.com.
Appendix 3: Kharmagtai Table 1 (JORC 2012)
Set out below is Section 1 and Section 2 of Table 1 under the JORC Code, 2012 Edition for the Kharmagtai project. Data provided by Xanadu. This Table 1 updates the JORC Table 1 disclosure dated 11 April 2019.
JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 1 - SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).
JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 2 - REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).
Criteria
|Commentary
|
Mineral
tenement
and land
tenure
status
|
|
Exploration
done by
other
parties
|
|
Geology
|
|
Drill hole
Information
|
|
Data
Aggregation methods
|
Copper equivalent (CuEq or eCu) grade values were calculated using the following formula:
eCu or CuEq = Cu + Au * 0.62097 * 0.8235,
Gold Equivalent (eAu) grade values were calculated using the following formula:
eAu = Au + Cu / 0.62097 * 0.8235.
Where:
Cu - copper grade (%)
Au - gold grade (g/t)
0.62097 - conversion factor (gold to copper)
0.8235 - relative recovery of gold to copper (82.35%)
The copper equivalent formula was based on the following parameters (prices are in USD):
|
Relationship between mineralisation
on widths
and intercept
lengths
|
Diagrams
|
|
Balanced
reporting
|
|
Other
substantive
exploration
data
|
|
Further
Work
|
JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 3 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF MINERAL RESOURCES
Mineral Resources are not reported so this is not applicable to this Announcement. Please refer to ASX Announcement dated 31 October 2018 for Xanadu’s most recent reported Mineral Resource Estimate and applicable Table 1, Section 3.
JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES
Ore Reserves are not reported so this is not applicable to this Announcement.
