TriMas Packaging Continues to Invest in Sustainable Growth

The new, highly automated plant will be located near Rieke’s current New Albany manufacturing facility, which will ultimately be relocated into the larger facility upon completion. Rieke will leverage the launch of this new facility by installing some of the most advanced injection molding and assembly capabilities available, with a focus on its commitment to sustainability. For example, the new facility will utilize efficient molding machines and enhanced workflow approaches, which are, in turn, expected to reduce overall energy consumption per unit produced. The facility is targeted to produce foaming and traditional dispensers, as well as some of TriMas Packaging’s latest innovative products, to support customers predominantly in the beauty and personal care end market.

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that Rieke, part of its TriMas Packaging group, is expanding its North American manufacturing presence by launching a new 230,000 square foot facility in New Albany, Ohio. The new facility is currently under construction, with production expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022.

“On the heels of record growth in TriMas’ Packaging segment in 2020, we are pleased to continue to support our customers by investing in our packaging manufacturing operations in North America,” said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. “The expansion of our capabilities, in what is commonly referred to as the Beauty Park area of Ohio, will support the future growth of our business with advanced manufacturing technology and operational excellence, while locating close to many of our customers to ensure continued excellent lead times and collaborative product development. We are pleased to build upon our strong workforce in New Albany and are thankful for all of our customers which use our products and have enabled us to execute on this opportunity.”

The innovative New Albany facility will enable TriMas Packaging to localize the production of a variety of products currently produced outside of the United States, while providing incremental capacity for new business growth. The shorter supply chain, also contributing to sustainability efforts, is expected to improve customer lead times, while improved operational flow and Lean business processes will reinforce Rieke’s commitment to quality and provide an employee-friendly work environment.

TriMas Packaging, comprised of approximately 2,000 employees with 20 global locations, consists primarily of the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari and Rapak brands with dispensing, closure and bag-in-box products for applications in the beauty and personal care, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, industrial and home care end markets.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, with approximately 3,200 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005272/en/