Adamis Urges Stockholders to Vote to Reelect the Company’s Board of Directors at Upcoming Annual Meeting on Friday, July 16th

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis” or the “Company”) today urged its valued stockholders to vote to reelect all five members of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on July 16, 2021. In addition, the Board issued the following statement:

“Ahead of this year’s Annual Meeting, the Board prioritized engaging with stockholders and gathering feedback regarding the Company’s governance, operational priorities and overall strategy. We very much appreciate that a large cross-section of stockholders ultimately provided their candid viewpoints to us and our representatives. The Board is committed to factoring these important views into its go-forward plans. While the road to value creation in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is often bumpy, we firmly believe that Adamis now has tangible pipeline momentum that can be built on over the next year. The Board will focus on putting stockholders’ interests first and making decisions that can position Adamis to become a source of enduring value for investors, patients, providers and society as a whole.”

For more information about the Company’s strategic priorities and high-potential pipeline, please view our updated investor presentation here.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The Company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Adamis’ naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHI, for the treatment of opioid overdose is currently under FDA review. Adamis is developing additional products, including treatments for acute respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19, and radiation dermatitis. The company’s subsidiary, US Compounding Inc. (“USC”), compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for human and veterinary use by hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, and vet clinics throughout most of the United States. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.adamispharmaceuticals.com.

