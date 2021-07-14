QAD Expanding Its Global Partner Network

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, is actively looking for partners to expand its QAD Global Partner ecosystem. The QAD Global Partner Network includes channel partners, technology partners, solution partners, and consulting and system integrator partners that work with QAD to provide a wide range of sales, support, complementary solutions and services to QAD customers worldwide.

“We are looking for channel and services partners, specifically sales-driven organizations with a proven track record in ERP and Manufacturing Operations sales and the proven ability to deliver high-quality project implementation services,” said QAD Vice President, Global Partner Strategy & Management Mohan Ponnudurai. “Finding new partners who can help us reach new markets is a high priority for us. We are careful to ensure that each new partner has extensive industry experience combined with knowledge and passion for our solutions. We work with our partners in a collaborative and supportive manner to help them grow and become more successful.”