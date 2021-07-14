QAD Expanding Its Global Partner Network
QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, is actively looking for partners to expand its QAD Global Partner ecosystem. The QAD Global Partner Network includes channel partners, technology partners, solution partners, and consulting and system integrator partners that work with QAD to provide a wide range of sales, support, complementary solutions and services to QAD customers worldwide.
“We are looking for channel and services partners, specifically sales-driven organizations with a proven track record in ERP and Manufacturing Operations sales and the proven ability to deliver high-quality project implementation services,” said QAD Vice President, Global Partner Strategy & Management Mohan Ponnudurai. “Finding new partners who can help us reach new markets is a high priority for us. We are careful to ensure that each new partner has extensive industry experience combined with knowledge and passion for our solutions. We work with our partners in a collaborative and supportive manner to help them grow and become more successful.”
The QAD Global Partner Network has over 100 partners that complement QAD’s offerings and help QAD to deliver innovative solutions, services and technology that help its customers as they modernize their business processes, manage disruption and leverage them for competitive advantage. The program offers several partnership types, including:
- Channel partners - Resell QAD Adaptive Applications.
- Consulting and System Integration partners - Provide professional services.
- Solution partners - Provide complementary solutions to expand QAD's portfolio.
- Technology partners - Produce the hardware and software that QAD provides with its solutions.
QAD partners receive a number of benefits, including:
- The ability to offer customers and prospects an advanced suite of enterprise solutions that provides technology and capabilities that fit today’s realities while enhancing the ability to adapt as their business evolves.
- Collaboration and support throughout the selling journey, allowing partners to be responsive and agile to the needs of the market, industries and customers.
- Industry-specific and agile solutions that provide a faster time to value for customers with fewer risks and delays due to customizations. This leads to shorter sales cycles, faster time to cash and larger margins.
By partnering with QAD, partners can:
