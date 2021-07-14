checkAd

Matt Tarascio Joins Booz Allen to Lead AI Practice for Defense Clients

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today that Matt Tarascio has joined the firm as a senior vice president in the strategic innovation group (SIG), leading the analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) business in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Tarascio will spearhead Booz Allen’s efforts to accelerate the integration of analytics, data science, and AI capabilities in support of public and private sector missions.

“AI is advancing at a rapid pace. We pride ourselves on the strength of our team and our collective experience engineering and integrating AI solutions,” said Steve Escaravage, senior vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s analytics practice and AI services business. “Matt’s extensive domain knowledge, combined with his understanding of the unique needs of clients operating in the defense sector, make him a tremendous asset to Booz Allen and our clients.”

Tarascio brings deep expertise in AI and analytics. In his most recent role, he served as Lockheed Martin’s vice president of AI, developing the talent, tools, technology, and strategy required to rapidly deliver value across the enterprise through the ethical deployment of AI and machine learning (ML) at scale. He previously served as Lockheed Martin’s first Chief Data & Analytics Officer, establishing the function and organization for the enterprise focused on data strategy, analytics and AI. Prior to Lockheed Martin, Matt held senior roles at Sikorsky, throughout the Innovations, Engineering, Programs and Strategy departments.

“I am inspired by the ground-breaking work Booz Allen is doing in advancing the application of disruptive technologies to assist in real-world client mission execution,” said Tarascio. “I am excited to join the team – truly some of the best and the brightest in the defense industry. I look forward to developing strategic applications of AI/ML and related disruptive technologies for national defense, with a keen eye on the appropriate and ethical use of these technologies.”

Tarascio grew up in Australia and earned his bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. He moved to the U.S. in 1999 to attend the University of Maryland’s Alfred Gessow Rotorcraft Center of Excellence, where he received a master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering. Tarascio is a recipient of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics’ Orville and Wilbur Wright Award, which is awarded for significant research contributions to the aerospace engineering field.

Learn more about Booz Allen’s wide range of AI services, and how the firm brings the latest technology solutions to the Department of Defense.

BAHPR-GI

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs nearly 27,700 people globally, and had revenue of $7.9 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021​. To learn more, visit BoozAllen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

Wertpapier


