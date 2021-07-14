Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo

Weezmo's Solution Connects the Online Customer Journey with In-Store Purchases

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), the leading cashless solution provider, announced today the acquisition of Weezmo, a technology start-up focused on connecting the online customer journey with in-store purchases, generating improved customer experience and increased sales for merchants. With the help of Weezmo technology, companies can link their online marketing efforts to physical purchases at points of sale. This tracks the complete purchasing process, while measuring the impact of digital advertising on all online and offline sales. Using artificial intelligence, Weezmo customers gain a better understanding of consumers and campaign effectiveness, leading to increasing sales. This all results in significant increases in ROI, thanks to the ability to link all the information from the store to consumer behaviour online and translate business insights into practical execution. The digital receipt itself is an engaging experience for the consumer, containing customized sales offers, games, feedback, video and more.

Weezmo's customers are based in Israel and throughout the world, and include such well-known brands as Super-Pharm, Office Depot, McDonald's, IKEA, H&O, Mahsanei Hashmal, Factory 54, Pizza Hut and H&M. With Nayax established and selling in over 65 countries, the goal is to continue expanding Weezmo activity significantly into markets around the globe. These customers have enjoyed the results yielded by integrating Weezmo's technology into their customer journey map. Client companies are seeing improved customer ordering while happily reducing waste to shrink their environmental footprint.

"As part of our strategic process aimed at creating a personal and relevant customer experience, and in line with H&M's sustainability agenda, we chose to implement the Weezmo platform in the H&M Group's brands in Israel," says Ronit Gottfried-Nissani, VP of Marketing for the H&M Group. "The flexibility and advanced tools allowed us to improve the customer experience and see business growth."

Weezmo was founded in 2015 by Shai Raiten and Sasha Glazman, programmers whose professional paths crossed several times over the years. While the initial idea for Weezmo was to address the problem of paper receipts and their impact on the environment, over time, the concept grew into its current incarnation.