NCR Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Dial in Number Passcode Time/Date Conference call 888-820-9413

(Tollfree) +1 786-460-7169

(Local) 6708341 4:30 p.m. Eastern, August 3, 2021

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http://investor.ncr.com/. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.

For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Candice Wilson from NCR at 470-372-4394.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

