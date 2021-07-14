VSE Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Date

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets in the public and private sectors, today announced that it will issue second quarter 2021 results after market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A conference call will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:30 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of VSE’s website at https://ir.vsecorp.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.