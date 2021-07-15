Avery Dennison to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call in a live webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The company's second quarter earnings news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

This event will be webcast live, and replays will be available on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com).