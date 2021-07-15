checkAd

MarineMax to Webcast Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, today announced that the Company will hold a webcast to review its third quarter fiscal 2021 results on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website: http://www.marinemax.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning within one hour of the conclusion of the call.

The Company will release its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results prior to the market open on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

During the call, it is possible that the Company may make public disclosure of material nonpublic information and may make forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and financial condition.

About MarineMax
 MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 78 retail dealership locations, which includes 31 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest super-yacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufactures boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers.   MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.  The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE:HZO). For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.

