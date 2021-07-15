IDACORP Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release & Conference Call

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will report its second quarter results on Thursday, July 29, in a news release before the stock markets open. The company will hold an analyst conference call that day at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the second quarter 2021 earnings.

All parties interested in listening may do so through a live Webcast or by calling (833) 759-1159 for listen-only mode. The passcode for the call is 4696145. The conference call logistics are posted on the company’s Website (www.idacorpinc.com) and will be included in the company’s earnings news release. Slides will be included during the conference call. To access the slide deck, register for the event just prior to the call at https://www.idacorpinc.com/investor-relations/earnings-center/default. .... A replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website for a period of 12 months and will be available shortly after the call.