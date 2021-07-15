checkAd

IDACORP Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release & Conference Call

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will report its second quarter results on Thursday, July 29, in a news release before the stock markets open. The company will hold an analyst conference call that day at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the second quarter 2021 earnings.

All parties interested in listening may do so through a live Webcast or by calling (833) 759-1159 for listen-only mode. The passcode for the call is 4696145. The conference call logistics are posted on the company’s Website (www.idacorpinc.com) and will be included in the company’s earnings news release. Slides will be included during the conference call. To access the slide deck, register for the event just prior to the call at https://www.idacorpinc.com/investor-relations/earnings-center/default. .... A replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website for a period of 12 months and will be available shortly after the call.

IDACORP, Inc., Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power Company, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000 square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Idaho Power's goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader providing reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power’s more than 590,000 residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation’s lowest prices for electricity. To learn more about IDACORP or Idaho Power, visit www.idacorpinc.com or www.idahopower.com.

