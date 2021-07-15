Columbia Sportswear Company to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 2, 2021

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM) plans to release second quarter 2021 financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, August 2, 2021.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. ET, a commentary by Jim Swanson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, reviewing the company's second quarter financial results will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published to the company's website at http://investor.columbia.com/results.cfm. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in a conference call hosted by senior management at 5:00 p.m. ET.