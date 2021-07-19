checkAd

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector

- Further capacity expansion - third wallbox line goes into operation

- Growth with charging technology continues unabated

- Expansion abroad picks up speed

- Retailers increasingly relying on Heidelberg technology

The boom in demand for charging solutions for electric vehicles in the private sector continues unabated. Therefore, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) is once again investing in the further expansion of its wallbox production capacity and already commissioned the third production line at the Wiesloch-Walldorf site in June. Capacity was already doubled as recently as January 2021. State-of-the-art charging solutions for the growing demand in the field of e-mobility are produced here around the clock in three-shift operation. Accordingly, there are also plans to further increase the number of employees in this area of work. The company has already built well over 50,000 wallboxes in the past two years.

"In order to be able to reduce the growing backlog of orders, we will again double the capacity for wallboxes in the current year," said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberg. "This will strengthen our leading position in this booming market segment and enable us to grow profitably outside Germany as well."

Current market analyses predict annual market growth in excess of the 20 percent mark. Today, Heidelberg serves the market with the Heidelberg Wallbox Home Eco and Heidelberg Wallbox Energy Control models with various charging lengths and customization options for the German and European markets. Heidelberg Wallbox Energy Control is also a solution with integrated load management that can charge up to 16 vehicles simultaneously in a network. In the future, the portfolio is to be expanded into a complete range of smart home solutions, for example with integrated charging solutions for parking garages or entire residential complexes. To this end, the company is leveraging its expertise in the field of power electronics and software. Partnerships in these areas are also conceivable.

