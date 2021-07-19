checkAd

Oui by Yoplait Teams up with essie and Actress Busy Philipps to Encourage People to Prioritize Self Care with Introduction of OuiFresh Kits

As the world speeds up again and life returns to a sense of normalcy, it is important to take a moment for yourself. Oui by Yoplait believes everyone deserves to take time to enjoy the French approach to eating and living, which revolves around pausing to appreciate the joy of a moment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005202/en/

Oui by Yoplait Teams up with essie to Encourage People to Prioritize Self Care with Introduction of OuiFresh Kits (Photo: Business Wire)

In celebration of International Self-Care Day (July 24), Oui and essie nail polish are teaming up to remind people to make self-care a priority and make it easy to treat yourself to a “me” moment that allows you to refresh and recharge. The two brands will be partnering to create 1,000 OuiFresh kits for their OuiFresh sweepstakes featuring six (6) essie nail polishes, each inspired by a corresponding Oui flavor – all packaged in an upscale refrigerated tote that doubles as an accessory. Starting today, consumers can enter for a chance to win a kit through the OuiFresh sweepstakes on Oui’s Instagram at @Ouibyyoplait.

The OuiFresh kit will offer easy ways for people to create delicious, fun self-care moments during their day, and will include a guide for how to make the perfect colorful essie French manicure and upcycle the Oui yogurt glass pots to store mani / pedi utensils.

Within each kit, self-care advocate and actress Busy Philipps will share some of her own tips and tricks for practicing self-care to inspire others to create a routine that works for them.

“Over the past year I’ve realized the importance of making time for myself. As life gets increasingly more hectic, it’s important for me to prioritize self-care. It helps me be the best version of myself for my family, friends, and co-workers. Self-care means something different to everyone, but my only hope is that with Oui and essie I can inspire others to treat themselves,” said Philipps.

Oui yogurt flavors and corresponding essie flavors featured in the OuiFresh kit include:

  • Oui Strawberry + essie forever yummy
  • Oui Black Cherry + essie splash of grenadine
  • Oui Peach + essie peach side babe
  • Oui Lemon + essie check your baggage
  • Oui Blueberry + essie you do blue
  • Oui Key Lime + essie in the cab-ana

From now through July 22 at 3 p.m. ET go to @Ouibyyoplait on Instagram and swipe up or click on the link in the bio and enter the #OuiFreshYourselfSweeps for a chance to win a OuiFresh kit delivered to your doorstep on Friday, July 23.

