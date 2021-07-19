checkAd

NewsNation Announces Major Programming Expansion Launching September 27

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Inc.’s (Nasdaq: NXST) wholly-owned cable network reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced a major expansion of its programming, adding 26 hours of news, analysis, and talk to the network’s weekly schedule. Beginning September 27, NewsNation’s new programming line-up will include DAN ABRAMS LIVE, airing weeknights from 8 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET, produced and hosted by veteran journalist and analyst Dan Abrams, and MORNING IN AMERICA, a live national three-hour weekday morning news show airing from 7 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET, hosted by award-winning former ABC News correspondent and anchor, Adrienne Bankert. Following the expansion, the network’s weekly original programming will increase from 19 hours at its launch in September 2020, to a total of 55 hours of live news, analysis, and talk every week.

“Dan Abrams is the epitome of the pure, common sense approach to journalism envisioned when NewsNation launched last September,” said Mr. Corn. “He brings unparalleled expertise to our primetime line-up and emphasizes our ongoing commitment to help engaged viewers gain a better understanding of the day’s most controversial and complicated news stories. He has a fresh, no-holds barred approach to covering and analyzing the news, and his credibility is unquestioned.”

Mr. Abrams is the CEO and Founder of Abrams Media, Chief Legal Affairs analyst for ABC News, and host of The Dan Abrams Show: Where Politics Meets the Law on SiriusXM radio. Abrams Media boasts over 20 million unique visitors per month across its digital properties, including the industry-leading Mediaite.com, covering the intersection of media and politics, LawandCrime.com, and the Law&Crime Network. He joined NBC as legal correspondent in 1997, going on to host MSNBC’s The Abrams Report and the acclaimed Verdict with Dan Abrams. Mr. Abrams left NBC in 2011 to become Chief Legal Analyst at ABC, where he also served as co-anchor of ABC’s Nightline. From 2016 to 2020, he hosted Live PD, often the #1 rated show on cable television.

