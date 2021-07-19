Adamis Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis” or the “Company”) today announced that based on the Inspector of Election’s certified results from the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), each of the Company’s nominees – Howard C. Birndorf, Roshawn A. Blunt, Dennis J. Carlo, Ph.D., David J. Marguglio and Richard C. Williams – have been re-elected to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). According to the Inspector of Election’s report, stockholders approved all other proposals considered at the Annual Meeting, including the approval on an advisory basis of the compensation paid to named executive officers and the ratification on an advisory basis of the appointment of our registered public accounting firm BDO USA, LLP for 2021. The Board thanks the Adamis stockholders for their engagement and support.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The Company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Adamis’ naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHI, for the treatment of opioid overdose is currently under FDA review. Adamis is developing additional products, including treatments for acute respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19, and radiation dermatitis. The company’s subsidiary, US Compounding Inc. (“USC”), compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for human and veterinary use by hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, and vet clinics throughout most of the United States. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.adamispharmaceuticals.com.

