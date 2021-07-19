checkAd

Adamis Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis” or the “Company”) today announced that based on the Inspector of Election’s certified results from the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), each of the Company’s nominees – Howard C. Birndorf, Roshawn A. Blunt, Dennis J. Carlo, Ph.D., David J. Marguglio and Richard C. Williams – have been re-elected to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). According to the Inspector of Election’s report, stockholders approved all other proposals considered at the Annual Meeting, including the approval on an advisory basis of the compensation paid to named executive officers and the ratification on an advisory basis of the appointment of our registered public accounting firm BDO USA, LLP for 2021. The Board thanks the Adamis stockholders for their engagement and support.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The Company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Adamis’ naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHI, for the treatment of opioid overdose is currently under FDA review. Adamis is developing additional products, including treatments for acute respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19, and radiation dermatitis. The company’s subsidiary, US Compounding Inc. (“USC”), compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for human and veterinary use by hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, and vet clinics throughout most of the United States. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.adamispharmaceuticals.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that express plans, anticipation, intent, contingencies, goals, targets or future development and/or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: the Company’s beliefs concerning the safety and effectiveness of its products and product candidates; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize the products and product candidates described in this press release, itself or through commercialization partners, and the Company’s beliefs concerning the commercial success of its products; and other statements concerning our future operations, activities and financial results. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause Adamis’ actual results to be materially different from the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements. We cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. Certain of these risks and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors are described in greater detail in Adamis’ filings from time to time with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC, which Adamis strongly urges you to read and consider, all of which are available free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

