Primoris Services Corporation Board Member Carla S. Mashinski Recognized as NACD Directorship Certified

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that Carla S. Mashinski, who serves as an independent Board Member of Primoris, has been recognized as NACD Directorship Certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors (“NACD”).

Carla S. Mashinski, Primoris Board Member, Recognized as NACD Directorship Certified (Photo: Business Wire)

“NACD Directorship Certification demonstrates a commitment to the highest standards of boardroom excellence,” said David L. King, Chairman of the Board for Primoris. “This is a great achievement for Ms. Mashinski and brings a higher level of engagement to her role on our Board. We all benefit from her continued success.”

Mashinski is the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for Cameron LNG. She joined the Board of Primoris in 2019. She was recognized by Women Inc. as one of the 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors, received the 2020 Breakthrough Award from Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, and was named among the 2020 Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Oil and Gas by the National Diversity Council.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris Services Corporation is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, and engineering services to a diversified base of blue-chip customers. For additional information, please visit www.primoriscorp.com.

