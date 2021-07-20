Kemper Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

checkAd

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that after the markets close on Thursday, July 29, 2021, Kemper will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release, financial supplement and Form 10-Q. Following their publication, these documents will be available on the investor section of kemper.com.

Kemper will host its conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central). The conference call will be accessible via the internet and by telephone at 844.826.3041. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to install any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available online at the investor section of kemper.com.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With $14.2 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.3 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has nearly 10,000 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

