Kemper Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that after the markets close on Thursday, July 29, 2021, Kemper will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release, financial supplement and Form 10-Q. Following their publication, these documents will be available on the investor section of kemper.com.

Kemper will host its conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central). The conference call will be accessible via the internet and by telephone at 844.826.3041. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to install any necessary software.