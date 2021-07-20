checkAd

OshKosh B'gosh Inspires Trailblazers of Tomorrow in a Compelling New Back-to-School Campaign Starring Mariah Carey, Muhammad Ali and Outkast

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, today unveiled an inspiring new back-to-school campaign, Today is Someday, from its beloved brand OshKosh B’gosh featuring superstars Mariah Carey, Muhammad Ali and Outkast.

The campaign reflects a bold new direction for the more than 125-year-old brand, introducing a modern, style-forward approach just in time for the watershed 2021 back-to-school shopping season. With this brand campaign, OshKosh B’gosh is unveiling a back-to-school assortment that highlights both timeless and trend-forward styles alongside a bold new brand identity.

With Today is Someday, OshKosh B’gosh spotlights notable trailblazers as children in a series of powerful vignettes celebrating their confidence and determination. Viewers will hear inspiring inner monologues from Ali, Carey and Outkast as children, dressed in OshKosh B’gosh, encouraging the next generation to dream boldly about who they’ll become someday.

Each advertisement was meticulously scripted and styled, honoring Ali, Carey and Outkast’s personal childhood experiences, like the red bicycle in Ali’s ad, the theft of which is known as the inspiration that led him to the boxing ring. Outkast’s spot in particular nods to the duo’s beginnings in Atlanta through references to their history together, all scripted in partnership with André 3000 and Big Boi.

The new campaign also features Mariah Carey’s own daughter, Monroe Cannon, in her first-ever brand campaign. Cannon appears as her mom at age 10, paying tribute to Carey’s childhood, her songwriting, and her profound impact and influence on generations of young dreamers – with nods to Carey’s memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” and renowned singles throughout.

“This campaign represents a new, fresh take for OshKosh B’gosh -- one that bridges past to present and champions the dreams, courage and determination of children,” said Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. “OshKosh has been a childhood staple for generations. As we look to the future, we want to celebrate these inspiring trailblazers with a nod to who they were before they were icons -- aiming to encourage children everywhere to dream big as they head back to school.”

