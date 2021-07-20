Weingarten Realty Investors Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

The complete earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the Investor Relations section of the website on the Quarterly Earnings page. For those without Internet access, the second quarter 2021 earnings release and supplemental data package will be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Investor Relations at (800) 298-9974.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2021, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 156 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 29.8 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 20.4 million square feet of leasable area. To learn more about the Company’s operations and growth strategies, please visit www.weingarten.com.

