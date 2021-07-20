VICI Properties Inc. Announces Strategic Arrangement With Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. and Blackstone

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has entered into a strategic arrangement with Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. (“Great Wolf”) (a Blackstone Real Estate (“Blackstone”) portfolio company), whereby VICI Properties may provide certain financing for the construction and development of Great Wolf Lodge resorts throughout the United States.

As part of this arrangement, VICI Properties has agreed to provide a $79.5 million mezzanine loan investment related to the development of the more than $250 million Great Wolf Lodge Mid-Atlantic project in Perryville, MD, which was announced today and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023. The mezzanine loan has an interest rate of 8% and an initial term of 3 years with two successive 12-month extension options subject to certain conditions. The investment is expected to be funded in accordance with a construction draw schedule.