Anthem Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full Year Outlook

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) reported second quarter 2021 results reflecting strong financial performance.

“We continued to deliver on our commitments to our stakeholders while making considerable progress against our long-term strategy during the second quarter, all while navigating an uncertain environment due to the pandemic,” said Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO. “Our continued success is a function of our relentless focus on the needs of our clients and customers and an unwavering commitment to improve the health of humanity, starting with our members, their communities and our own associates."

*Refer to GAAP reconciliation tables.

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Earnings Per Share: GAAP net income was $7.25 per share in the second quarter, including net positive adjustment items of $0.22 per share. Adjusted net income was $7.03* per share.

*Please refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables.

Membership: Medical enrollment totaled approximately 44.3 million members at June 30, 2021, an increase of 1.9 million lives, or 4.4 percent from the prior year quarter. Government Business enrollment increased by 2.1 million lives compared to the prior year quarter, driven by Medicaid, reflecting organic growth, aided by the temporary suspension of eligibility recertification efforts in our markets, and growth in Medicare Advantage. In addition, the acquisition of MMM during the second quarter added 315 thousand Medicaid members and 273 thousand Medicare Advantage members. Commercial & Specialty Business enrollment decreased by 174 thousand lives compared to the prior year quarter primarily attributable to in-group attrition in the group fee-based business as a result of the economic environment, partially offset by growth in our risk-based businesses.

During the second quarter of 2021, medical enrollment increased sequentially by 820 thousand lives, primarily driven by the acquisition of MMM, organic growth in the Medicaid business, higher BlueCard activity, and sales in excess of lapses in our Commercial risk-based businesses, partially offset by higher in-group attrition in the group fee-based business.

Operating Revenue: Operating revenue was $33.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $4.1 billion, or 14.1 percent, versus the prior year quarter and 15.8 percent after adjusting for the repeal of the health insurance tax in 2021. The increase was driven by higher premium revenue due to growth in Medicaid and Medicare and, to a lesser extent, rate increases to cover overall cost trend. The increase was further attributable to growth in pharmacy product revenue related to IngenioRx, partially offset by the repeal of the health insurance tax.

Benefit Expense Ratio: The benefit expense ratio was 86.8 percent in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 890 basis points versus the prior year quarter and an increase of 750 basis points after adjusting for the repeal of the health insurance tax in 2021. The increase was driven by an increase in non-COVID and COVID-related healthcare costs as compared to relatively depressed levels in the same quarter a year ago.

Medical claims reserves established at December 31, 2020 developed better than the Company’s expectations during the second quarter of 2021.

Days in Claims Payable: Days in Claims Payable was 48.1 days as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 1.2 days from March 31, 2021 and an increase of 2.1 days as compared to June 30, 2020. The acquisitions of MMM and myNEXUS increased Days in Claims Payable by 1.6 days sequentially.

SG&A Expense Ratio: The SG&A expense ratio was 11.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 240 basis points from 13.9 percent in the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by growth in operating revenue and the repeal of the health insurance tax in 2021, partially offset by increased spend to support growth.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow was $1.7 billion, or 0.9 times net income in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $3.8 billion when compared year-over-year. The year-on-year decrease was driven by tax payments made during the second quarter that were deferred out of the same period in the prior year, as was permitted by the IRS, in addition to the negative impact of the repeal of the health insurance tax in 2021 on second quarter revenues.

Share Repurchase Program: During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 1.3 million shares of its common stock for $480 million, at a weighted average price of $380.59. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $5.2 billion of Board-approved share repurchase authorization remaining.

Cash Dividend:During the second quarter of 2021, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, representing a distribution of cash totaling $278 million.

On July 20, 2021, the Audit Committee declared a third quarter 2021 dividend to shareholders of $1.13 per share. On an annualized basis, this equates to a dividend of $4.52 per share. The third quarter dividend is payable on September 24, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2021.

Investment Portfolio & Capital Position: During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net realized gains of $172 million. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded net realized gains of $29 million. These amounts are excluded from adjusted earnings per share.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s net unrealized gain position in the investment portfolio was $1.0 billion, consisting primarily of fixed maturity securities. As of June 30, 2021 cash and investments at the parent company totaled approximately $980 million.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

Anthem, Inc. has four reportable segments: Commercial & Specialty Business (comprised of Individual, Group risk-based, Group fee-based, and BlueCard businesses); Government Business (comprised of the Medicaid, Medicare, and Federal Health Products & Services businesses); IngenioRx, and Other (comprised of the Diversified Business Group and corporate expenses not allocated to our other reportable segments).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anthem, Inc.

 

 

Reportable Segment Highlights

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In millions)

Three Months Ended June 30

 

Six Months Ended June 30

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

 

Operating Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial & Specialty Business

$9,550

 

$8,789

 

8.7

%

 

$19,041

 

$18,150

 

4.9

%

 

 

Government Business

20,066

 

17,242

 

16.4

%

 

39,349

 

34,708

 

13.4

%

 

 

IngenioRx

6,219

 

5,269

 

18.0

%

 

12,081

 

10,466

 

15.4

%

 

 

Other

2,517

 

1,452

 

73.3

%

 

4,887

 

2,479

 

97.1

%

 

 

Eliminations

(5,073)

 

(3,574)

 

41.9

%

 

(9,981)

 

(7,177)

 

39.1

%

 

 

Total Operating Revenue1

$33,279

 

$29,178

 

14.1

%

 

$65,377

 

$58,626

 

11.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Gain (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial & Specialty Business

$791

 

$1,372

 

(42.3)

%

 

$2,059

 

$2,792

 

(26.3)

%

 

 

Government Business

868

 

1,618

 

(46.4)

%

 

1,346

 

2,029

 

(33.7)

%

 

 

IngenioRx

405

 

304

 

33.2

%

 

812

 

653

 

24.3

%

 

 

Other

17

 

66

 

(74.2)

%

 

25

 

80

 

(68.8)

%

 

 

Total Operating Gain1

$2,081

 

$3,360

 

(38.1)

%

 

$4,242

 

$5,554

 

(23.6)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.3

%

 

15.6

%

 

(730) bp

 

10.8

%

 

15.4

%

 

(460) bp

 

 

 

4.3

%

 

9.4

%

 

(510) bp

 

3.4

%

 

5.8

%

 

(240) bp

 

 

 

6.5

%

 

5.8

%

 

70 bp

 

6.7

%

 

6.2

%

 

50 bp

 

 

Total Operating Margin1

6.3

%

 

11.5

%

 

(520) bp

 

6.5

%

 

9.5

%

 

(300) bp

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

See “Basis of Presentation.”

(2)

"NM" = calculation not meaningful.

Commercial & Specialty Business: Operating gain in the Commercial & Specialty Business segment totaled $791 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $581 million from an operating gain of $1,372 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in non-COVID related utilization as compared to relatively depressed levels in the prior year quarter, costs associated with COVID-19 including vaccine administration and testing, as well as investments to support growth. The decrease was partially offset by the non-recurring premium credits provided to members enrolled in select employer group and Individual health plans in the second quarter of 2020, as well as growth in our risk-based membership.

Government Business: Operating gain in the Government Business segment was $868 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $750 million from $1,618 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in non-COVID related utilization as compared to relatively depressed levels in the prior year quarter and costs associated with COVID-19. The decrease was partially offset by membership growth in the Medicaid and Medicare businesses.

IngenioRx: Operating gain was $405 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $101 million, or 33.2 percent, from $304 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by growth in integrated medical and pharmacy membership.

Other: The Company reported an operating gain of $17 million in the Other segment for the second quarter of 2021, compared with an operating gain of $66 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by an increase in non-COVID utilization impacting the risk-sharing arrangements within the Diversified Business Group, as utilization was depressed in the second quarter of 2020. This decrease was partially offset by a decline in unallocated corporate expenses.

OUTLOOK

Full Year 2021:

  • GAAP net income is now expected to be greater than $24.89 per share, including approximately $0.61 per share of net unfavorable items. Excluding these items, adjusted net income is expected to be greater than $25.50* per share.
  • Medical membership is now expected to be in the range of 44.8 - 45.3 million. Risk-based membership is now expected to be in the range of 19.3 - 19.6 million. Fee-based membership is expected to be in the range of 25.5 - 25.7 million.
  • Operating revenue is now expected to be approximately $137.1 billion, including premium revenue of $116.5 billion - $117.5 billion.
  • Operating cash flow is now expected to be greater than $5.8 billion.
  • Investment income is now expected to be approximately $1.1 billion.
  • Effective tax rate is now expected to be between 22.0 - 24.0%

* Refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables.

Basis of Presentation

  1. Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reporting segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and selling, general and administrative expense. It does not include net investment income, net realized gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables.
  2. Operating margin is defined as operating gain divided by operating revenue.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”) to discuss the company’s second quarter results and outlook. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call with the following numbers:

888-947-9963 (Domestic)

800-813-5529 (Domestic Replay)

312-470-0178 (International)

203-369-3826 (International Replay)

The access code for today's conference call is 8339667. The replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EDT today, until the end of the day on August 20, 2021. The call will also be available through a live webcast at www.antheminc.com under the “Investors” link. A webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 117 million people, including more than 44 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

Anthem, Inc.

Membership Summary

(Unaudited and in Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change from

Medical Membership

June 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2021

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2021

Commercial & Specialty Business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Individual

738

 

 

711

 

 

731

 

 

3.8

%

 

1.0

%

Group Risk-Based

3,851

 

 

3,789

 

 

3,837

 

 

1.6

%

 

0.4

%

Commercial Risk-Based

4,589

 

 

4,500

 

 

4,568

 

 

2.0

%

 

0.5

%

BlueCard

6,235

 

 

6,171

 

 

6,166

 

 

1.0

%

 

1.1

%

Group Fee-Based

19,372

 

 

19,699

 

 

19,515

 

 

(1.7)

%

 

(0.7)

%

Commercial Fee-Based

25,607

 

 

25,870

 

 

25,681

 

 

(1.0)

%

 

(0.3)

%

Total Commercial & Specialty Business

30,196

 

 

30,370

 

 

30,249

 

 

(0.6)

%

 

(0.2)

%

Government Business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Medicare Advantage

1,824

 

 

1,366

 

 

1,538

 

 

33.5

%

 

18.6

%

Medicare Supplement

936

 

 

921

 

 

930

 

 

1.6

%

 

0.6

%

Total Medicare

2,760

 

 

2,287

 

 

2,468

 

 

20.7

%

 

11.8

%

Medicaid

9,754

 

 

8,180

 

 

9,172

 

 

19.2

%

 

6.3

%

Federal Employees Health Benefits

1,631

 

 

1,616

 

 

1,632

 

 

0.9

%

 

(0.1)

%

Total Government Business

14,145

 

 

12,083

 

 

13,272

 

 

17.1

%

 

6.6

%

Total Medical Membership

44,341

 

 

42,453

 

 

43,521

 

 

4.4

%

 

1.9

%

Other Membership

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Life and Disability Members

4,732

 

 

5,110

 

 

4,766

 

 

(7.4)

%

 

(0.7)

%

Dental Members

6,606

 

 

6,400

 

 

6,599

 

 

3.2

%

 

0.1

%

Dental Administration Members

1,497

 

 

1,318

 

 

1,488

 

 

13.6

%

 

0.6

%

Vision Members

7,819

 

 

7,457

 

 

7,798

 

 

4.9

%

 

0.3

%

Medicare Part D Standalone Members

433

 

 

392

 

 

450

 

 

10.5

%

 

(3.8)

%

Anthem, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In millions, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums

 

$

28,533

 

 

$

25,092

 

 

13.7

%

Product revenue

 

3,042

 

 

2,543

 

 

19.6

%

Administrative fees and other revenue

 

1,704

 

 

1,543

 

 

10.4

%

Total operating revenue

 

33,279

 

 

29,178

 

 

14.1

%

Net investment income

 

400

 

 

57

 

 

601.8

%

Net realized gains on financial instruments

 

172

 

 

29

 

 

493.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

33,851

 

 

29,264

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benefit expense

 

24,763

 

 

19,547

 

 

26.7

%

Cost of products sold

 

2,614

 

 

2,225

 

 

17.5

%

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

3,821

 

 

4,046

 

 

(5.6)

%

Interest expense

 

205

 

 

201

 

 

2.0

%

Amortization of other intangible assets

 

90

 

 

93

 

 

(3.2)

%

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

5

 

 

3

 

 

66.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total expenses

 

31,498

 

 

26,115

 

 

20.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

 

2,353

 

 

3,149

 

 

(25.3)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

552

 

 

873

 

 

(36.8)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

1,801

 

 

2,276

 

 

(20.9)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(8)

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' net income

 

$

1,793

 

 

$

2,276

 

 

(21.2)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' net income per diluted share

 

$

7.25

 

 

$

8.91

 

 

(18.6)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares

 

247.4

 

 

255.4

 

 

(3.1)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums

 

86.8

%

 

77.9

%

 

890

bp

Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of total operating revenue

 

11.5

%

 

13.9

%

 

(240)

bp

Income before income taxes as a percentage of total revenue

 

7.0

%

 

10.8

%

 

(380)

bp

 

"NM" = calculation not meaningful

Anthem, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In millions, except per share data)

 

Six Months Ended
June 30

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums

 

$

56,209

 

 

$

50,609

 

 

11.1

%

Product revenue

 

5,779

 

 

4,887

 

 

18.3

%

Administrative fees and other revenue

 

3,389

 

 

3,130

 

 

8.3

%

Total operating revenue

 

65,377

 

 

58,626

 

 

11.5

%

Net investment income

 

691

 

 

311

 

 

122.2

%

Net realized gains (losses) on financial instruments

 

168

 

 

(52)

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

66,236

 

 

58,885

 

 

12.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benefit expense

 

48,462

 

 

41,036

 

 

18.1

%

Cost of products sold

 

4,927

 

 

4,209

 

 

17.1

%

Selling, general and administrative expense

 

7,746

 

 

7,827

 

 

(1.0)

%

Interest expense

 

397

 

 

395

 

 

0.5

%

Amortization of other intangible assets

 

170

 

 

176

 

 

(3.4)

%

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

5

 

 

4

 

 

25.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total expenses

 

61,707

 

 

53,647

 

 

15.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

 

4,529

 

 

5,238

 

 

(13.5)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

1,061

 

 

1,439

 

 

(26.3)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

3,468

 

 

3,799

 

 

(8.7)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(10)

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' net income

 

$

3,458

 

 

$

3,799

 

 

(9.0)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' net income per diluted share

 

$

13.95

 

 

$

14.85

 

 

(6.1)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares

 

247.8

 

 

255.9

 

 

(3.2)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums

 

86.2

%

 

81.1

%

 

510

bp

Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of total operating revenue

 

11.8

%

 

13.4

%

 

(160)

bp

Income before income taxes as a percentage of total revenue

 

6.8

%

 

8.9

%

 

(210)

bp

 

"NM" = calculation not meaningful

Anthem, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

(In millions)

June 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

Assets

(Unaudited)

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,258

 

 

$

5,741

 

Fixed maturity securities

25,848

 

 

23,433

 

Equity securities, current

1,746

 

 

1,559

 

Premium receivables

5,834

 

 

5,279

 

Self-funded receivables

3,605

 

 

2,849

 

Other receivables

3,246

 

 

2,830

 

Other current assets

4,701

 

 

4,060

 

Total current assets

50,238

 

 

45,751

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term investments:

 

 

 

Fixed maturity securities

581

 

 

562

 

Other invested assets

4,917

 

 

4,285

 

Property and equipment, net

3,733

 

 

3,483

 

Goodwill

24,399

 

 

21,691

 

Other intangible assets

10,540

 

 

9,405

 

Other noncurrent assets

1,689

 

 

1,438

 

Total assets

$

96,097

 

 

$

86,615

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Medical claims payable

$

13,076

 

 

$

11,359

 

Other policyholder liabilities

5,285

 

 

4,590

 

Unearned income

1,081

 

 

1,259

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

5,598

 

 

5,493

 

Short-term borrowings

175

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

849

 

 

700

 

Other current liabilities

7,730

 

 

6,052

 

Total current liabilities

33,794

 

 

29,453

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

22,217

 

 

19,335

 

Reserves for future policy benefits

774

 

 

794

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

2,397

 

 

2,019

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

1,869

 

 

1,815

 

Total liabilities

61,051

 

 

53,416

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock

2

 

 

3

 

Additional paid-in capital

9,109

 

 

9,244

 

Retained earnings

25,874

 

 

23,802

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(17)

 

 

150

 

Total shareholders’ equity

34,968

 

 

33,199

 

Noncontrolling interests

78

 

 

 

Total equity

35,046

 

 

33,199

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

96,097

 

 

$

86,615

 

Anthem, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

(In millions)

Six Months Ended June 30

 

2021

 

2020

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net income

$3,468

 

 

$3,799

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Net realized (gains) losses on financial instruments

(168)

 

 

52

 

Depreciation and amortization

591

 

 

556

 

Deferred income taxes

(8)

 

 

60

 

Share-based compensation

133

 

 

134

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Receivables, net

(1,632)

 

 

(313)

 

Other invested assets

(44)

 

 

24

 

Other assets

(247)

 

 

(486)

 

Policy liabilities

1,912

 

 

1,024

 

Unearned income

(180)

 

 

(110)

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

560

 

 

1,868

 

Income taxes

106

 

 

1,313

 

Other, net

(303)

 

 

104

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,188

 

 

8,025

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of investments

(11,221)

 

 

(11,135)

 

Proceeds from sale of investments

6,345

 

 

4,724

 

Maturities, calls and redemptions from investments

2,246

 

 

1,836

 

Changes in securities lending collateral

(642)

 

 

(764)

 

Purchases of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

(3,442)

 

 

(1,906)

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(489)

 

 

(437)

 

Other, net

(29)

 

 

(36)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(7,232)

 

 

(7,718)

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Net proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper borrowings

300

 

 

(400)

 

Net proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings

175

 

 

(700)

 

Net proceeds from long-term borrowings

2,510

 

 

2,329

 

Changes in securities lending payable

642

 

 

764

 

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

(927)

 

 

(584)

 

Cash dividends

(555)

 

 

(482)

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans

141

 

 

92

 

Taxes paid through withholding of common stock under employee stock plans

(93)

 

 

(111)

 

Other, net

375

 

 

(124)

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,568

 

 

784

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(483)

 

 

1,091

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

5,741

 

 

4,937

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$5,258

 

 

$6,028

 

Anthem, Inc.

Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30

 

Years Ended December 31

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2018

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross medical claims payable, beginning of period

$

11,135

 

 

$

8,647

 

 

$

8,647

 

 

$

7,266

 

 

$

7,814

 

Ceded medical claims payable, beginning of period

(46)

 

 

(33)

 

 

(33)

 

 

(34)

 

 

(105)

 

Net medical claims payable, beginning of period

11,089

 

 

8,614

 

 

8,614

 

 

7,232

 

 

7,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business combinations and purchase adjustments

420

 

 

339

 

 

339

 

 

 

 

199

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net incurred medical claims:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year

48,343

 

 

39,978

 

 

85,094

 

 

78,695

 

 

69,581

 

Prior years redundancies(1)

(1,772)

 

 

(700)

 

 

(637)

 

 

(500)

 

 

(930)

 

Total net incurred medical claims

46,571

 

 

39,278

 

 

84,457

 

 

78,195

 

 

68,651

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net payments attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year medical claims

37,533

 

 

31,625

 

 

74,629

 

 

70,294

 

 

62,748

 

Prior years medical claims

7,767

 

 

7,041

 

 

7,692

 

 

6,519

 

 

6,579

 

Total net payments

45,300

 

 

38,666

 

 

82,321

 

 

76,813

 

 

69,327

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net medical claims payable, end of period

12,780

 

 

9,565

 

 

11,089

 

 

8,614

 

 

7,232

 

Ceded medical claims payable, end of period

41

 

 

90

 

 

46

 

 

33

 

 

34

 

Gross medical claims payable, end of period

$

12,821

 

 

$

9,655

 

 

$

11,135

 

 

$

8,647

 

 

$

7,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year medical claims paid as a percentage of current year net incurred medical claims

77.6

%

 

79.1

%

 

87.7

%

 

89.3

%

 

90.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net medical claims payable less prior year redundancies in the current year

19.0

%

 

8.8

%

 

8.0

%

 

7.4

%

 

13.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net incurred medical claims

2.1

%

 

0.9

%

 

0.8

%

 

0.7

%

 

1.3

%

(1)

Negative amounts reported for net incurred medical claims related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated.

Anthem, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

 

Anthem, Inc. has referenced “Adjusted Net Income” and “Adjusted Net Income Per Share,” which are non-GAAP measures, in this document. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be alternatives to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition to these non-GAAP measures, references are made to the measures “Operating Revenue” and “Operating Gain.” Each of these measures is provided to further aid investors in understanding and analyzing the company’s core operating results and comparing Anthem, Inc.’s financial results. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, together with a reconciliation of reportable segments operating gain to income before income tax expense, is reported below. Prior amounts may be grouped differently to conform to current presentation.

 

Three Months Ended
June 30

 

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30

 

 

(In millions, except per share data)

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Shareholders' net income

$

1,793

 

 

$

2,276

 

 

(21.2)

%

 

$

3,458

 

 

$

3,799

 

 

(9.0)

%

Add / (Subtract):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized (gains) losses on financial instruments

(172)

 

 

(29)

 

 

 

 

(168)

 

 

52

 

 

 

Amortization of other intangible assets

90

 

 

93

 

 

 

 

170

 

 

176

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

5

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

4

 

 

 

Transaction and integration related costs

12

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

23

 

 

 

Litigation expenses

6

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

29

 

 

 

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

6

 

 

(25)

 

 

 

 

(19)

 

 

(71)

 

 

 

Net adjustment items

(53)

 

 

74

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

213

 

 

 

Adjusted shareholders' net income

$

1,740

 

 

$

2,350

 

 

(26.0)

%

 

$

3,479

 

 

$

4,012

 

 

(13.3)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' net income per diluted share

$

7.25

 

 

$

8.91

 

 

(18.6)

%

 

$

13.95

 

 

$

14.85

 

 

(6.1)

%

Add / (Subtract):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized (gains) losses on financial instruments

(0.70)

 

 

(0.11)

 

 

 

 

(0.68)

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

Amortization of other intangible assets

0.36

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

 

0.69

 

 

0.69

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

0.02

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

Transaction and integration related costs

0.05

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

Litigation expenses

0.02

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

0.02

 

 

(0.10)

 

 

 

 

(0.08)

 

 

(0.28)

 

 

 

Rounding impact

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

Net adjustment items

(0.22)

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

0.83

 

 

 

Adjusted shareholders' net income per diluted share

$

7.03

 

 

$

9.20

 

 

(23.6)

%

 

$

14.04

 

 

$

15.68

 

 

(10.5)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full Year 2021
Outlook

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' net income per diluted share

Greater than $24.89

 

 

 

 

 

Add / (Subtract):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized gains on financial instruments

($0.68)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

$0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction and integration related costs

$0.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Litigation expenses

$0.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of other intangible assets

Approximately $1.42

 

 

 

 

 

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

Approximately $(0.28)

 

 

 

 

 

Net adjustment items

Approximately $0.61

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted shareholders' net income per diluted share

Greater than $25.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30

 

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30

 

 

(In millions)

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Reportable segments operating gain

$

2,081

 

 

$

3,360

 

 

(38.1)

%

 

$

4,242

 

 

$

5,554

 

 

(23.6)

%

Net investment income

400

 

 

57

 

 

 

 

691

 

 

311

 

 

 

Net realized gains (losses) on financial instruments

172

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

168

 

 

(52)

 

 

 

Interest expense

(205)

 

 

(201)

 

 

 

 

(397)

 

 

(395)

 

 

 

Amortization of other intangible assets

(90)

 

 

(93)

 

 

 

 

(170)

 

 

(176)

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(5)

 

 

(3)

 

 

 

 

(5)

 

 

(4)

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

$

2,353

 

 

$

3,149

 

 

(25.3)

%

 

$

4,529

 

 

$

5,238

 

 

(13.5)

%

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect our views about future events and financial performance and are generally not historical facts. Words such as “expect,” “feel,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecast,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to: financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services; and statements regarding future performance. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. You are also urged to carefully review and consider the various risks and other disclosures discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, which attempt to advise interested parties of the factors that affect our business. Except to the extent otherwise required by federal securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of large scale medical emergencies, such as public health epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, and catastrophes; trends in healthcare costs and utilization rates; our ability to secure sufficient premium rates, including regulatory approval for and implementation of such rates; the impact of federal and state regulation, including ongoing changes in the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010, as amended; changes in economic and market conditions, as well as regulations that may negatively affect our liquidity and investment portfolios; our ability to contract with providers on cost-effective and competitive terms; competitive pressures and our ability to adapt to changes in the industry and develop and implement strategic growth opportunities; reduced enrollment; unauthorized disclosure of member or employee sensitive or confidential information, including the impact and outcome of any investigations, inquiries, claims and litigation related thereto; risks and uncertainties regarding Medicare and Medicaid programs, including those related to non-compliance with the complex regulations imposed thereon; our ability to maintain and achieve improvement in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Star ratings and other quality scores and funding risks with respect to revenue received from participation therein; a negative change in our healthcare product mix; costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; risks and uncertainties related to our pharmacy benefit management (“PBM”), business including non-compliance by any party with the PBM services agreement between us and CaremarkPCS Health, L.L.C.; medical malpractice or professional liability claims or other risks related to healthcare and PBM services provided by our subsidiaries; general risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances; changes in U.S. tax laws; possible impairment of the value of our intangible assets if future results do not adequately support goodwill and other intangible assets; possible restrictions in the payment of dividends from our subsidiaries and increases in required minimum levels of capital; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and pay dividends on our common stock due to the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings and other considerations; the potential negative effect from our substantial amount of outstanding indebtedness; a downgrade in our financial strength ratings; the effects of any negative publicity related to the health benefits industry in general or us in particular; failure to effectively maintain and modernize our information systems; events that may negatively affect our licenses with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association; the impact of international laws and regulations; intense competition to attract and retain employees; and various laws and provisions in our governing documents that may prevent or discourage takeovers and business combinations.

Anthem Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full Year Outlook Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) reported second quarter 2021 results reflecting strong financial performance. “We continued to deliver on our commitments to our stakeholders while making considerable progress against our long-term strategy during the …

