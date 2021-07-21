Magellan Rx Management Collaborates with mPulse Mobile to Address Social Isolation and Loneliness During COVID-19

Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today released results from its collaboration with mPulse Mobile that addresses social isolation and loneliness. Leveraging Magellan Health’s 50+ years of behavioral health expertise and the MRx Cares clinical coaching program, nearly 1,800 members across the United States—ranging in age from 18 to 90—who participated in the six-week program received help, support, and encouragement to maintain their daily routines, connect with loved ones, and find meaning in everyday life. At completion, the group reported the ability to adopt and implement mindful behaviors that had a positive effect on their lives during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Program participants live with a range of chronic, specialty conditions, including psoriasis, HIV, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis. As a result of the pandemic and their conditions, the most common challenges participants faced were stress, lifestyle challenges, and medical concerns. The program identified each participant’s level of social isolation as well as communication preferences. On average, participants engaged in 15-20 dialogues on a variety of health- and habit-related topics delivered through text messages during a 45-day period. Dialogues included interactive check-ins, and visual stories shared via an interactive, dynamic, and mobile-friendly microsite, in addition to one-way messages and tips.

“Through technology, we are able to address loneliness and other social determinants of health while offering actionable and practical interventions for members to more effectively manage their health,” said Caroline Carney, M.D., chief medical officer of Magellan Health and Magellan Rx Management. “The impact that COVID-19 has had on advancing solutions to better engage members in addressing loneliness, and the resulting depression and isolation, is truly pushing the industry forward. The data show us that even in the worst circumstances, we can combat loneliness and help those who are suffering during and beyond COVID-19.”

According to recent research from mPulse, 43% of adults age 60+ in the U.S. reported feeling lonely, well before the COVID-19 pandemic. Loneliness has been linked to a 30% increase in risk of stroke or coronary heart disease as well as an impact on levels of stress and anxiety, interference with good sleep, and effects on long-term immune functioning.