checkAd

LL Flooring to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 12:45  |  14   |   |   

Lumber Liquidators (“LL Flooring” or “Company”) (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced that it intends to release second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The Company plans to host a conference call and audio webcast on August 4, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference may be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through August 11, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing (929) 458-6194 and entering pin number 472642. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, https://investors.llflooring.com.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring is one of North America's leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with 416 stores as of June 30, 2021. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 500 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. Our stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

Learn More about LL Flooring

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LL Flooring to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4, 2021 Lumber Liquidators (“LL Flooring” or “Company”) (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced that it intends to release second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Garmin announces GFC 600H flight control system certification for Bell 505 helicopters
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
H&E Equipment Services Announces Sale of Crane Business to The Manitowoc Company for $130 Million
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
Palantir Introduces Foundry for Builders
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste