LL Flooring to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4, 2021

Lumber Liquidators (“LL Flooring” or “Company”) (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced that it intends to release second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The Company plans to host a conference call and audio webcast on August 4, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference may be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through August 11, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing (929) 458-6194 and entering pin number 472642. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, https://investors.llflooring.com.