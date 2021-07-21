Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Second Consecutive Quarter 2021

(in thousands except per share data) 2Q

2021 1Q

2021 2Q

2020 YTD

2021 YTD

2020

Net income $ 23,931 $ 23,618 $ 19,652 $ 47,549 $ 26,231

Earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 1.33 $ 1.11 $ 2.67 $ 1.48

Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.34 $ 1.33 $ 1.11 $ 2.67 $ 1.48

Return on average assets 1.76 % 1.84 % 1.63 % 1.80 % 1.14 %

Return on average equity 14.20 % 14.48 % 12.66 % 14.34 % 8.45 %

Efficiency ratio 53.17 % 50.37 % 55.17 % 51.76 % 57.12 %

Tangible common equity 11.39 % 11.27 % 11.42 %

Dividends declared per share $ 0.385 $ 0.385 $ 0.380 $ 0.770 $ 0.760

Book value per share $ 38.36 $ 37.14 $ 35.51

Weighted average shares 17,784 17,774 17,739 17,779 17,746

Weighted average shares - diluted 17,800 17,787 17,742 17,794 17,753

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) experienced record earnings for the second consecutive quarter as our loan portfolio quality and the industry outlook continue to see improvement, allowing a reduction in credit loss reserves. Earnings for the second quarter 2021 were a record $23.9 million, or $1.35 per basic share, compared to $23.6 million, or $1.33 per basic share, earned during the first quarter 2021 and $19.7 million, or $1.11 per basic share, earned during the second quarter 2020. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $47.5 million compared to $26.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Deposit growth as a result of the government stimulus, along with lack of loan growth, continues to put pressure on our net interest margin. Total revenue declined from prior quarter as a result of the continued pressure on our net interest margin, but noninterest income remained steady.

2nd Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net interest income for the quarter of $40.0 million was $0.2 million, or 0.6%, below prior quarter but $1.5 million, or 4.0%, above second quarter 2020.

We recovered $4.3 million of our provision for credit losses during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The reduction to our allowance for credit losses was the result of continued positive credit metrics, the lack of pandemic related losses provided for in the first quarter 2020, and an improvement in the industry outlook for certain industries included in our concentrations of credit. We also recognized a recapture of allowance for credit losses in the first quarter 2021 and the second quarter 2020 with credits to the provision for credit losses of $2.5 million and $49 thousand, respectively.

Our loan portfolio decreased $90.3 million, an annualized 10.2%, during the quarter and $90.3 million, or 2.6%, from June 30, 2020.

CTBI experienced continued improvement in loan losses, as we saw a net recovery of loan losses of $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net loan charge-offs of $0.2 million, or 0.02% of average loans annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $2.8 million, or 0.32% annualized, for the second quarter 2020.

Asset quality remains strong from prior quarter as our nonperforming loans, excluding troubled debt restructurings, remained relatively flat from $21.0 million at March 31, 2021 to $21.1 million at June 30, 2021, down $15.0 million from June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets at $27.0 million decreased $0.3 million from March 31, 2021 and $26.8 million from June 30, 2020.

Deposits, including repurchase agreements, increased $106.3 million, an annualized 9.3%, during the quarter and $426.0 million, or 10.0%, from June 30, 2020.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $15.5 million decreased slightly from prior quarter by $0.1 million, or 0.4%, but increased $2.6 million, or 20.5%, from prior year same quarter.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $29.5 million increased $1.2 million, or 4.2%, from prior quarter, and $1.6 million, or 5.7%, from prior year same quarter.

COVID-19

We continue working with our customers through the COVID-19 pandemic. At June 30, 2021, the number of customers with CARES Act deferrals reduced to 60 for a total outstanding amount of $28.6 million. The majority of our CARES Act deferrals have been 90 day deferrals. Total outstanding deferrals include 21 commercial loan deferrals with a total outstanding amount of $26.0 million, 29 residential loan deferrals with a total outstanding amount of $2.4 million, and 10 consumer loan deferrals with a total outstanding amount of $0.2 million. These loan deferrals and modifications have been executed consistent with the guidelines of the CARES Act. Pursuant to the CARES Act, these loan deferrals are not included in our nonperforming loans disclosed below.

At June 30, 2021, we had closed 6,312 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $401.3 million, including $124.3 million stemming from the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021. Through June 30, 2021, we have had $217.2 million of our PPP loans forgiven by the SBA.

Net Interest Income

Percent Change 2Q 2021 Compared

to: ($ in thousands) 2Q

2021 1Q

2021 2Q

2020 1Q

2021 2Q

2020 YTD

2021 YTD

2020 Percent

Change Components of net interest income Income on earning assets $ 44,105 $ 44,428 $ 45,149 (0.7 %) (2.3 %) $ 88,533 $ 90,017 (1.6 %) Expense on interest bearing liabilities 3,868 3,969 6,506 (2.5 %) (40.5 %) 7,837 14,961 (47.6 %) Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 40,237 $ 40,459 $ 38,643 (0.5 %) 4.1 % $ 80,696 $ 75,056 7.5 % Average yield and rates paid Earning assets yield 3.41 % 3.63 % 3.98 % (6.1 %) (14.3 %) 3.52 % 4.18 % (15.8 %) Rate paid on interest bearing liabilities 0.45 % 0.48 % 0.85 % (6.3 %) (47.1 %) 0.47 % 1.01 % (53.5 %) Gross interest margin 2.96 % 3.15 % 3.13 % (6.0 %) (5.4 %) 3.05 % 3.17 % (3.8 %) Net interest margin 3.11 % 3.31 % 3.41 % (6.0 %) (8.8 %) 3.21 % 3.49 % (8.0 %) Average balances Investment securities $ 1,223,123 $ 1,061,304 $ 711,336 15.2 % 71.9 % $ 1,142,660 $ 681,094 67.8 % Loans $ 3,495,655 $ 3,548,358 $ 3,461,505 (1.5 %) 1.0 % $ 3,521,861 $ 3,362,217 4.7 % Earning assets $ 5,184,923 $ 4,957,636 $ 4,559,670 4.6 % 13.7 % $ 5,071,907 $ 4,326,752 17.2 % Interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,424,218 $ 3,335,206 $ 3,094,931 2.7 % 10.6 % $ 3,379,958 $ 2,971,064 13.8 %

Net interest income for the quarter of $40.0 million decreased $0.2 million, or 0.6%, from first quarter 2021 but increased $1.5 million, or 4.0%, from second quarter 2020. Our net interest margin at 3.11% decreased 20 basis points from prior quarter and 30 basis points from prior year same quarter, as our average earning assets increased $227.3 million and $625.3 million, respectively, during those same periods. Our yield on average earning assets decreased 22 basis points from prior quarter and 57 basis points from prior year same quarter, and our cost of funds decreased 3 basis points from prior quarter and 40 basis points from prior year same quarter. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $5.5 million, or 7.4%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The PPP loan portfolio had an annualized yield for the quarter of 6.04%, a one basis point increase from the 6.03% yield in the first quarter 2021. Interest income on the portfolio was $0.6 million during the quarter, down $0.1 million from prior quarter, while the amortization of net loan origination fees from current outstanding loans and recognition of net fee income from paid and forgiven loans was $3.0 million, down $0.3 million from prior quarter. These fees are amortized over the life of the loan with any unamortized balance fully recognized at the time of loan forgiveness. The impact to the net interest margin of the $3.0 million in fee income recognized was 23 basis points for the second quarter 2021, a 4 basis point decline from the 27 basis points for the first quarter 2021. While the PPP loan portfolio significantly impacted the net interest margin year over year, the decrease from prior quarter was primarily the result of a reduction in yield on our commercial real estate and indirect loan portfolios, along with an increase in our lower yielding financial assets due to the decrease in our loan portfolio and an increase in our investment portfolio.

Our ratio of average loans to deposits, including repurchase agreements, was 75.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 79.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 84.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Noninterest Income

Percent Change 2Q 2021 Compared

to: ($ in thousands) 2Q

2021 1Q

2021 2Q

2020 1Q

2021 2Q

2020 YTD

2021 YTD

2020 Percent

Change Deposit service charges $ 6,358 $ 6,022 $ 4,967 5.6 % 28.0 % $ 12,380 $ 10,883 13.8 % Trust revenue 3,349 2,951 2,569 13.5 % 30.4 % 6,300 5,453 15.5 % Gains on sales of loans 1,907 2,433 1,753 (21.6 %) 8.8 % 4,340 2,236 94.1 % Loan related fees 1,004 2,270 822 (55.8 %) 22.1 % 3,274 917 257.0 % Bank owned life insurance revenue 581 573 564 1.4 % 3.0 % 1,154 1,137 1.5 % Brokerage revenue 554 457 313 21.2 % 77.0 % 1,011 685 47.6 % Other 1,768 871 1,891 103.0 % (6.5 %) 2,639 3,089 (14.6 %) Total noninterest income $ 15,521 $ 15,577 $ 12,879 (0.4 %) 20.5 % $ 31,098 $ 24,400 27.5 %

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $15.5 million was a slight decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.4%, from prior quarter but a $2.6 million, or 20.5%, increase from prior year same quarter. Increases from prior quarter in deposit service charges, trust revenue, and securities gains were offset by declines in gains on sales of loans and loan related fees. The increase in noninterest income from prior year same quarter was primarily the result of increases in gains on sales of loans, deposit service charges, trust revenue, and loan related fees. Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $31.1 million was a $6.7 million, or 27.5% increase from the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Deposit service charges were impacted during the quarter and year over year by the continued increase in deposits due to the government stimulus, as gains on sales of loans have been impacted by the slowdown in the industry-wide refinancing boom. Loan related fees were primarily impacted by the change in the fair market value of mortgage servicing rights. As trust revenue is largely driven by the market value of the portfolios managed, it has benefited from an increase in equity market values, a larger volume of managed assets, and robust sales. Brokerage revenue has benefited from a change in sales mix moving more to fee based revenue and from the low interest rates driving some investors into annuities and out of lower paying deposit products.

Noninterest Expense

Percent Change 2Q 2021 Compared

to: ($ in thousands) 2Q

2021 1Q

2021 2Q

2020 1Q

2021 2Q

2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Percent

Change Salaries $ 11,706 $ 11,412 $ 11,481 2.6 % 2.0 % $ 23,118 $ 23,011 0.5 % Employee benefits 7,254 5,421 3,672 33.8 % 97.5 % 12,675 7,173 76.7 % Net occupancy and equipment 2,668 2,828 2,624 (5.7 %) 1.7 % 5,496 5,330 3.1 % Data processing 1,870 2,159 1,875 (13.4 %) (0.3 %) 4,029 3,853 4.6 % Legal and professional fees 753 893 1,010 (15.7 %) (25.4 %) 1,646 2,056 (19.9 %) Advertising and marketing 710 722 568 (1.7 %) 25.0 % 1,432 1,202 19.1 % Telephone 502 509 457 (1.4 %) 9.8 % 1,011 890 13.6 % Other 4,035 4,366 6,222 (7.6 %) (35.1 %) 8,401 12,615 (33.4 %) Total noninterest expense $ 29,498 $ 28,310 $ 27,909 4.2 % 5.7 % $ 57,808 $ 56,130 3.0 %

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $29.5 million increased $1.2 million, or 4.2%, from prior quarter, and $1.6 million, or 5.7%, from prior year same quarter. The increase in noninterest expense was the result of an increase in personnel expense. The increase in personnel expense quarter over quarter included a $1.5 million increase in bonuses and incentives as we increased the accruals for incentive payments based on our current projected earnings for the year. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $1.7 million, or 3.0%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet Review

Total Loans Percent Change 2Q 2021 Compared to: ($ in thousands) 2Q

2021 1Q

2021 2Q

2020 1Q

2021 2Q

2020 Commercial nonresidential real estate $ 979,760 $ 732,978 $ 772,537 33.7 % 26.8 % Commercial residential real estate 309,627 305,079 257,517 1.5 % 20.2 % SBA guaranteed PPP loans 175,983 254,732 266,951 (30.9 %) (34.1 %) Other commercial 356,359 607,695 609,004 (41.4 %) (41.5 %) Total commercial 1,821,729 1,900,484 1,906,009 (4.1 %) (4.4 %) Residential mortgage 762,649 770,026 780,632 (1.0 %) (2.3 %) Home equity loans/lines 102,551 101,595 108,531 0.9 % (5.5 %) Total residential 865,200 871,621 889,163 (0.7 %) (2.7 %) Consumer indirect 610,024 617,305 596,314 (1.2 %) 2.3 % Consumer direct 151,540 149,394 147,284 1.4 % 2.9 % Total consumer 761,564 766,699 743,598 (0.7 %) 2.4 % Total loans $ 3,448,493 $ 3,538,804 $ 3,538,770 (2.6 %) (2.6 %)

Total Deposits and Repurchase Agreements Percent Change 2Q 2021 Compared

to: ($ in thousands) 2Q

2021 1Q

2021 2Q

2020 1Q 2021 2Q 2020 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,286,989 $ 1,283,309 $ 1,109,873 0.3 % 16.0 % Interest bearing deposits Interest checking 99,226 91,803 77,518 8.1 % 28.0 % Money market savings 1,281,431 1,240,530 1,209,633 3.3 % 5.9 % Savings accounts 596,426 574,181 487,172 3.9 % 22.4 % Time deposits 1,059,630 1,043,949 1,088,113 1.5 % (2.6 %) Repurchase agreements 370,568 354,235 296,007 4.6 % 25.2 % Total interest bearing deposits and repurchase agreements $ 3,407,281 $ 3,304,698 $ 3,158,443 3.1 % 7.9 % Total deposits and repurchase agreements $ 4,694,270 $ 4,588,007 $ 4,268,316 2.3 % 10.0 %

CTBI’s total assets at $5.5 billion increased $134.0 million, or 10.0% annualized, from March 31, 2021 and $471.3 million, or 9.4%, from June 30, 2020. Loans outstanding at June 30, 2021 were $3.4 billion, a decrease of $90.3 million, an annualized 10.2%, from March 31, 2021 and $90.3 million, or 2.6%, from June 30, 2020. Loans, excluding PPP loans, declined $11.6 million during the quarter, with a $7.3 million decrease in the indirect consumer loan portfolio and a $6.4 million decrease in the residential loan portfolio, offset partially by a $2.1 million increase in the direct consumer loan portfolio. The commercial loan portfolio decreased as the result of a $78.8 million decline in PPP loans. CTBI’s investment portfolio increased $202.7 million, or an annualized 70.2%, from March 31, 2021 and $617.5 million, or 83.2%, from June 30, 2020 as we continued to deploy our increased liquidity in investments due to continued soft loan demand. Deposits in other banks increased $34.1 million from prior quarter but decreased $24.4 million from prior year same quarter. Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $4.7 billion increased $106.3 million, or an annualized 9.3%, from March 31, 2021 and $426.0 million, or 10.0%, from June 30, 2020, due to the ongoing government stimulus.

Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021 was $684.1 million, a $22.0 million increase from the $662.1 million at March 31, 2021 and a $52.2 million increase from the $631.8 million at June 30, 2020. CTBI’s annualized dividend yield to shareholders as of June 30, 2021 was 3.81%.

Asset Quality

CTBI’s total nonperforming loans, not including performing troubled debt restructurings, were $21.1 million, or 0.61% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 compared to $21.0 million, or 0.59% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $36.2 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. Accruing loans 90+ days past due decreased $0.5 million from prior quarter and $13.5 million from June 30, 2020. Nonaccrual loans increased $0.6 million during the quarter but decreased $1.5 million from March 31, 2020. Accruing loans 30-89 days past due at $10.8 million decreased $2.4 million from prior quarter and $2.8 million from June 30, 2020. Our loan portfolio management processes focus on the immediate identification, management, and resolution of problem loans to maximize recovery and minimize loss.

Our level of foreclosed properties at $5.8 million at June 30, 2021 was a $0.4 million decrease from the $6.2 million at March 31, 2021 and an $11.8 million decrease from the $17.7 million at June 30, 2020. Sales of foreclosed properties for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled $0.4 million while new foreclosed properties totaled $0.4 million. At June 30, 2021, the book value of properties under contracts to sell was $0.3 million; however, the closings had not occurred at quarter-end.

CTBI experienced continued improvement in loan losses, as we saw a net recovery of loan losses of $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net loan charge-offs of $0.2 million, or 0.02% of average loans annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $2.8 million, or 0.32% annualized, for the second quarter 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 we experienced a net recovery of loan losses of $0.4 million compared to net charge-offs of $4.2 million, or 0.25% of average loans annualized, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses

We recovered $4.3 million of our provision for credit losses during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The reduction was the result of continued positive credit metrics, the lack of pandemic related losses provided for in Q1 2020 as well as an improvement in the industry outlook for certain industries included in our concentrations of credit.. We also recognized a recapture of allowance for credit losses in the first quarter 2021 and the second quarter 2020 with credits to the provision for credit losses of $2.5 million and $49 thousand, respectively. Our reserve coverage (allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans) at June 30, 2021 was 197.2% compared to 215.5% at March 31, 2021 and 129.0% at June 30, 2020. Our credit loss reserve as a percentage of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2021 was 1.21% (1.27% excluding PPP loans) compared to 1.28% at March 31, 2021 (1.38% excluding PPP loans) and 1.32% at June 30, 2020 (1.43% excluding PPP loans).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s (“CTBI”) actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” and “could.” These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, economic conditions, portfolio growth, the credit performance of the portfolios, including bankruptcies, and seasonal factors; changes in general economic conditions including the performance of financial markets, prevailing inflation and interest rates, realized gains from sales of investments, gains from asset sales, and losses on commercial lending activities; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and credit quality and on general economic and financial market conditions, as well as our ability to respond to the related challenges; results of various investment activities; the effects of competitors’ pricing policies, changes in laws and regulations, competition, and demographic changes on target market populations’ savings and financial planning needs; industry changes in information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; failure of acquisitions to produce revenue enhancements or cost savings at levels or within the time frames originally anticipated or unforeseen integration difficulties; and the resolution of legal proceedings and related matters. In addition, the banking industry in general is subject to various monetary, operational, and fiscal policies and regulations, which include, but are not limited to, those determined by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and state regulators, whose policies, regulations, and enforcement actions could affect CTBI’s results. These statements are representative only on the date hereof, and CTBI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.5 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

Additional information follows.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Financial Summary (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 (in thousands except per share data and # of employees) Three Three Three Six Six Months Months Months Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Interest income $ 43,875 $ 44,211 $ 44,968 $ 88,086 $ 89,667 Interest expense 3,868 3,969 6,506 7,837 14,961 Net interest income 40,007 40,242 38,462 80,249 74,706 Loan loss provision (4,257 ) (2,499 ) (49 ) (6,756 ) 12,658 Gains on sales of loans 1,907 2,433 1,753 4,340 2,236 Deposit service charges 6,358 6,022 4,967 12,380 10,883 Trust revenue 3,349 2,951 2,569 6,300 5,453 Loan related fees 1,004 2,270 822 3,274 917 Securities gains (losses) 280 (168 ) 937 112 1,186 Other noninterest income 2,623 2,069 1,831 4,692 3,725 Total noninterest income 15,521 15,577 12,879 31,098 24,400 Personnel expense 18,960 16,833 15,153 35,793 30,184 Occupancy and equipment 2,668 2,828 2,624 5,496 5,330 Data processing expense 1,870 2,159 1,875 4,029 3,853 FDIC insurance premiums 323 326 294 649 441 Other noninterest expense 5,677 6,164 7,963 11,841 16,322 Total noninterest expense 29,498 28,310 27,909 57,808 56,130 Net income before taxes 30,287 30,008 23,481 60,295 30,318 Income taxes 6,356 6,390 3,829 12,746 4,087 Net income $ 23,931 $ 23,618 $ 19,652 $ 47,549 $ 26,231 Memo: TEQ interest income $ 44,105 $ 44,428 $ 45,149 $ 88,533 $ 90,017 Average shares outstanding 17,784 17,774 17,739 17,779 17,746 Diluted average shares outstanding 17,800 17,787 17,742 17,794 17,753 Basic earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 1.33 $ 1.11 $ 2.67 $ 1.48 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.34 $ 1.33 $ 1.11 $ 2.67 $ 1.48 Dividends per share $ 0.385 $ 0.385 $ 0.38 $ 0.770 $ 0.76 Average balances: Loans $ 3,495,655 $ 3,548,358 $ 3,461,505 $ 3,521,861 $ 3,362,217 Earning assets 5,184,923 4,957,636 4,559,670 5,071,907 4,326,752 Total assets 5,450,182 5,219,406 4,837,293 5,335,432 4,609,851 Deposits, including repurchase agreements 4,661,615 4,442,647 4,096,647 4,552,736 3,863,536 Interest bearing liabilities 3,424,218 3,335,206 3,094,931 3,379,958 2,971,064 Shareholders' equity 675,727 661,302 624,111 668,555 624,261 Performance ratios: Return on average assets 1.76 % 1.84 % 1.63 % 1.80 % 1.14 % Return on average equity 14.20 % 14.48 % 12.66 % 14.34 % 8.45 % Yield on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 3.41 % 3.63 % 3.98 % 3.52 % 4.18 % Cost of interest bearing funds (tax equivalent) 0.45 % 0.48 % 0.85 % 0.47 % 1.01 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.11 % 3.31 % 3.41 % 3.21 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 53.17 % 50.37 % 55.17 % 51.76 % 57.12 % Loan charge-offs $ 948 $ 1,470 $ 3,809 $ 2,418 $ 6,224 Recoveries (1,554 ) (1,293 ) (1,047 ) (2,847 ) (2,064 ) Net charge-offs $ (606 ) $ 177 $ 2,762 $ (429 ) $ 4,160 Market Price: High $ 45.95 $ 47.53 $ 37.07 $ 47.53 $ 46.87 Low $ 39.76 $ 36.02 $ 26.45 $ 36.02 $ 26.45 Close $ 40.38 $ 44.03 $ 32.76 $ 40.38 $ 32.76 As of As of As of June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Assets: Loans $ 3,448,493 $ 3,538,804 $ 3,538,770 Loan loss reserve (41,695 ) (45,346 ) (46,634 ) Net loans 3,406,798 3,493,458 3,492,136 Loans held for sale 4,912 17,748 28,987 Securities AFS 1,357,597 1,155,195 740,479 Equity securities at fair value 2,523 2,243 2,093 Other equity investments 13,915 14,858 15,295 Other earning assets 392,591 358,529 416,980 Cash and due from banks 63,917 66,664 63,194 Premises and equipment 40,391 40,997 42,810 Right of use asset 12,729 12,787 13,867 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 65,490 65,490 65,490 Other assets 133,300 132,150 141,510 Total Assets $ 5,494,163 $ 5,360,119 $ 5,022,841 Liabilities and Equity: Interest bearing checking $ 99,226 $ 91,803 $ 77,518 Savings deposits 1,877,857 1,814,711 1,696,805 CD's >=$100,000 561,269 547,767 537,124 Other time deposits 498,361 496,182 550,989 Total interest bearing deposits 3,036,713 2,950,463 2,862,436 Noninterest bearing deposits 1,286,989 1,283,309 1,109,873 Total deposits 4,323,702 4,233,772 3,972,309 Repurchase agreements 370,568 354,235 296,007 Other interest bearing liabilities 58,726 58,731 59,246 Lease liability 13,529 13,549 14,550 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 43,555 37,763 48,882 Total liabilities 4,810,080 4,698,050 4,390,994 Shareholders' equity 684,083 662,069 631,847 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,494,163 $ 5,360,119 $ 5,022,841 Ending shares outstanding 17,831 17,826 17,795 30 - 89 days past due loans $ 10,847 $ 13,204 $ 13,666 90 days past due loans 8,283 8,816 21,799 Nonaccrual loans 12,863 12,223 14,358 Restructured loans (excluding 90 days past due and nonaccrual) 66,887 68,485 59,823 Foreclosed properties 5,848 6,224 17,675 Community bank leverage ratio 12.45 % 12.70 % 12.92 % Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio 11.39 % 11.27 % 11.42 % FTE employees 961 970 979

