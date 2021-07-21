checkAd

Stratus Properties Inc. to Hold Second-Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Monday, August 16, 2021

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2021 financial and operating results before the market opens on Monday, August 16, 2021, and will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Investors wishing to participate in the conference call may dial:

Conference Call
 Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-418-4843
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-902-6766

Conference Call Replay
 Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 10158939
Available Through: August 30, 2021

The complete earnings release and replay of the conference call will be available on Stratus’ website, stratusproperties.com.

Stratus is a diversified real estate company engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-family and single-family residential real estate properties, real estate leasing, and the operation of hotel and entertainment businesses located in the Austin, Texas area and other select, fast-growing markets in Texas.

____________________________

A copy of this release is available on Stratus' website, stratusproperties.com.

