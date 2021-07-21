Ligand Partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals Launches RYLAZE (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn), Formerly JZP458

Under the terms of the license agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Ligand received a $2 million payment upon FDA’s acceptance for review of the product BLA and is entitled to receive a $5 million payment upon the first commercial sale following launch. Ligand is eligible to receive up to an additional $155.5 million in milestone payments and tiered low to mid-single digit royalties based on worldwide net sales of any products resulting from this collaboration, including Rylaze.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) today announced Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has launched Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn), also known as JZP458. Rylaze, which was approved by the FDA on June 30, 2021, is a recombinant erwinia asparaginase used as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL) in adult and pediatric patients 1 month or older who have developed hypersensitivity to E. coli -derived asparaginase.

“This partnership with Jazz Pharmaceuticals is one of the core scientific programs that catalyzed our acquisition of Pfenex last year. The Rylaze commercial launch really showcases our highly productive partnership with Jazz and the exceptional ability of our Pelican Expression Technology to enable life-saving therapeutics,” said John Higgins, CEO of Ligand. “The robust manufacturing afforded by Ligand’s Pelican Expression Technology combined with Jazz’s demonstrated success in development and commercialization has enabled the delivery of a high-quality recombinant asparaginase option for patients with hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase with reliable supply.”

About the Pelican Expression Technology

Pelican is a robust, validated, cost-effective and scalable platform for recombinant protein production, and is especially well-suited for complex, large-scale protein production where traditional systems are not suitable. Multiple global manufacturers have demonstrated consistent success with the platform and the technology is currently out-licensed for numerous commercial and development-stage programs. The versatility of the platform has been demonstrated in the production of enzymes, peptides, antibody derivatives and engineered non-natural proteins. Partners seek the platform as it can contribute significant value to biopharmaceutical development programs by reducing development timelines and costs for manufacturing therapeutics and vaccines. Given pharmaceutical industry trends toward large molecules with increasing structural complexities, Pelican is well positioned to meet these growing needs as the most comprehensive broadly available protein production platform in the industry. For more information, please visit www.pelicanexpression.com.