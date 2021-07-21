checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc STRATEC POSTS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST HALF AND PUBLISHES NEW SALES GUIDANCE FOR THE 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.07.2021, 17:56  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
STRATEC POSTS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST HALF AND PUBLISHES NEW SALES GUIDANCE FOR THE 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

21-Jul-2021 / 17:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRATEC POSTS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST HALF AND PUBLISHES NEW SALES GUIDANCE FOR THE 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

Birkenfeld, July 21, 2021

Based on preliminary figures, STRATEC expects to report consolidated sales of € 155.8 million for the first half of 2021 (previous year: € 119.4 million), corresponding to constant-currency sales growth of 36.0% compared with the previous year (nominal: +30.5%). The dynamic growth already seen in the first months of 2021 gained further slight momentum in the second quarter (sales growth in Q2 2021: constant-currency: +39.1%; nominal: +33.3%). Alongside product groups relevant to COVID-19, this sales growth was also driven by products newly launched onto the market.

Adjusted EBIT for the first half of 2021, also based on preliminary figures, is expected to rise year-on-year by 87.0% to € 34.4 million (previous year: € 18.4 million). The adjusted EBIT margin would then amount to 22.1% (previous year: 15.4%). Adjusted EBIT corresponds to EBIT adjusted to eliminate amortization from acquisition-related purchase price allocations, as well as an impairment of € 1.0 million recognized on a proprietary development project in the Diatron segment.

Given a better than expected performance in the second quarter of 2021, updated risk adjustments, and the resultant partial inclusion of orders for the second half of 2021 that were previously not accounted for, the company's Board of Management has decided to adjust the sales growth guidance figure for 2021. As a result, STRATEC now expects to generate constant-currency sales growth of at least 12.0% in the 2021 financial year (previously: "at least in a high single-digit percentage range"). For its adjusted EBIT margin, the company is still forecasting an unchanged figure of around 17.5% to 18.5%.

The above guidance is based on a planning scenario which assumes that the vaccines currently available will remain highly effective against new virus mutations and that further major waves of infection can be avoided in North America and Europe. Furthermore, STRATEC continues to observe a high level of volatility in its customers' order behavior, which is tending to increase overall. In view of this, some orders for the fourth quarter of 2021 are still not incorporated in the above financial guidance.

STRATEC will publish its Half-Year Financial Report with the complete figures for the first half as planned on August 6, 2021. Furthermore, a conference call (in English) will also be held on August 6, 2021.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
STRATEC SE
Jan Keppeler | Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515
Fax: +49 7082 7916-9190
ir@stratec.com
www.stratec.com

21-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7082 7916 0
Fax: +49 (0)7082 7916 999
E-mail: info@stratec.com
Internet: www.stratec.com
ISIN: DE000STRA555
WKN: STRA55
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1220766

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1220766  21-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220766&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSTRATEC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: stratec bio- 3stelliges Umsatzwachstum und hochprofitabel
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc STRATEC POSTS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST HALF AND PUBLISHES NEW SALES GUIDANCE FOR THE 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR DGAP-Ad-hoc: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast STRATEC POSTS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST HALF AND PUBLISHES NEW SALES GUIDANCE FOR THE 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR 21-Jul-2021 / 17:56 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE hebt nach erneut gestiegenen Auftragseingängen die Prognose für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF legt vorläufiges Ergebnis für das erste Halbjahr 2021 vor und aktualisiert ...
DGAP-News: COMCAST EXPANDING SERVICE TERRITORY, BRINGING FULL SUITE OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO HUBBARD AND ...
DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Announces Appointment of Joint Financial Advisors for Matawinie Project
DGAP-DD: Huber Automotive AG english
DGAP-DD: Huber Automotive AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Lalique Group acquires the Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey hotel and restaurant
EQS-Adhoc: Net asset value of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. as at 30 JUNE 2021
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:02 UhrStratec Raises Sales Growth Outlook; Leaves EBIT Margin Unchanged
PLX AI | Analysen
17:56 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: STRATEC MIT VORLÄUFIGEN ZAHLEN FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR UND NEUER UMSATZPROGNOSE FÜR DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
17:56 UhrStratec Half Year Adjusted EBIT EUR 34.4 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
17:56 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: STRATEC MIT VORLÄUFIGEN ZAHLEN FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR UND NEUER UMSATZPROGNOSE FÜR DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
30.06.21DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: STRATEC SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs