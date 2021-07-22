Relief Announces Issuance of Shares from Authorized Capital as Approved by 2021 Annual General Meeting

Shares being used in part for payments related to AdVita and APR acquisitions

Acquisitions are part of Relief's transformation into a fully integrated diversified commercial-stage pharmaceutical company

Geneva, Switzerland, July 22, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the Company will, on or around July 27, 2021, issue 1,000,000,000 additional registered shares out of the authorized share capital approved by the Annual General Meeting on June 18, 2021. The new shares are fully subscribed at par value by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Relief Therapeutics International SA, and will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on or around July 28, 2021. Some of the shares will be used for contractually agreed payments to the respective sellers of AdVita Lifescience GmbH ("AdVita") and APR Applied Pharma Research SA ("APR"): approximately 140,000,000[1] shares and 206,786,784 shares, respectively. The remaining new shares will be held as treasury shares for possible future financing transactions, acquisitions, general corporate purposes, and the settlement of possible future contingent milestone payments to the APR and AdVita sellers. The APR sellers are generally subject to a 75-day lock-up period and a subsequent leak-out schedule.

Jack Weinstein, CFO and Treasurer of Relief, said: "During the course of 2021, we have taken several important steps to transform Relief into a multi-product, revenue-generating company. One critical component of that was the recently closed acquisition of APR, which brings us a diverse pipeline, including market-stage products, and provides a commercial springboard for future Relief product launches. We also are strengthening our intellectual property position with our lead candidate, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), through the planned acquisition of AdVita. We are also actively continuing to look for other opportunities as we build our business."