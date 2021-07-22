checkAd

ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on August 5, 2021. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am EST to discuss these results. Interested persons may access a real-time webcast of the teleconference at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following numbers for dial-in participation: toll free: (888) 771-4371), toll: +1 (847) 585-4405. Please provide your name, the conference name of ACI Worldwide, Inc. and confirmation number 50201377.

About ACI Worldwide
 ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

