Arrow Electronics to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced the company will host a conference call to discuss second-quarter 2021 financial results on Aug. 5, 2021, at 1:00 PM ET.

Register online at directeventreg.com/registration/event/2777066 to obtain dial-in information to access the live conference call. The conference call will also be available via live webcast at investor.arrow.com.