Arrow Electronics to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced the company will host a conference call to discuss second-quarter 2021 financial results on Aug. 5, 2021, at 1:00 PM ET.
Register online at directeventreg.com/registration/event/2777066 to obtain dial-in information to access the live conference call. The conference call will also be available via live webcast at investor.arrow.com.
Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available at investor.arrow.com. The webcast replay will be available for one year.
Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 180,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2020 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005150/en/
